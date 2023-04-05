Sharvari Gets Caught!

Amruta is in Nashik... Karisma returns to work...Raveena tours Madhya Pradesh...
Sharvari does a 'palat' move and writes, 'Caught me in my zone of zoning out!'
Amruta Khanvilkar indulges herself at a resort in Nashik.
Karisma Kapoor is back to work!
She shares a picture of Instagram...
...Vs Reality.
Raveena Tandon holidays in Madhya Pradesh and updates us: 'Bhimbetka. A day well spent seeing the artwork of our ancestors. Some of them dating back 10 thousand years. The way they lived, danced,painted, hunted.
'A big shout out to @mptourism and the team at bhimbetka for keeping the heritage site squeaky clean and well maintained as well as maintaining the sanctity and serenity of our ancient treasures. #incredibleindia we indeed are a country rich with history and culture.'
Hina Khan lets the wind play with her hair.
Prajakta Koli keeps her hair -- and the corners of her mouth -- up.
'This post is special because what i m wearing is very special .. yes that's made by none other then my little sister @avinilokhande ... Feel so proud and happy to announce your own clothing brand.. u have finally taken a step towards ur goal avini and I know nothing can stop u .. loving ur @foreseen_official designs so much.. i m sure that I'm gonna wear each and every thing what u have made for this summer collection. I wish u nothing but the best whatever u do in your life All the best LOKHANDE,' says Ankita Lokhande.
Shakti Mohan does yoga outdoors.
Milind Soman grabs breakfast with wife Ankita Konwar after a run in Malta.
And they wrap it up with a kiss!
Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a cryptic message, 'Die for you > Heartless.'
What's Maniesh Paul doing in London?