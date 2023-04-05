Sharvari Gets Caught!

Amruta is in Nashik... Karisma returns to work...Raveena tours Madhya Pradesh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari does a 'palat' move and writes, 'Caught me in my zone of zoning out!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar indulges herself at a resort in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is back to work!

She shares a picture of Instagram...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

...Vs Reality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon holidays in Madhya Pradesh and updates us: 'Bhimbetka. A day well spent seeing the artwork of our ancestors. Some of them dating back 10 thousand years. The way they lived, danced,painted, hunted.

'A big shout out to @mptourism and the team at bhimbetka for keeping the heritage site squeaky clean and well maintained as well as maintaining the sanctity and serenity of our ancient treasures. #incredibleindia we indeed are a country rich with history and culture.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan lets the wind play with her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli keeps her hair -- and the corners of her mouth -- up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

'This post is special because what i m wearing is very special .. yes that's made by none other then my little sister @avinilokhande ... Feel so proud and happy to announce your own clothing brand.. u have finally taken a step towards ur goal avini and I know nothing can stop u .. loving ur @foreseen_official designs so much.. i m sure that I'm gonna wear each and every thing what u have made for this summer collection. I wish u nothing but the best whatever u do in your life All the best LOKHANDE,' says Ankita Lokhande.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan does yoga outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman grabs breakfast with wife Ankita Konwar after a run in Malta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

And they wrap it up with a kiss!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a cryptic message, 'Die for you > Heartless.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

What's Maniesh Paul doing in London?