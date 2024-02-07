News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Dreams Do Come True'

'Dreams Do Come True'

Source: PTI
February 07, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Dreams do come true, an elated singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said after the fusion music group Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

The group, which includes founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin, as well as tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, won the award for the album This Moment.

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan with V Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

'We did it. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy,' Mahadevan said in an Instagram post.

'This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly This Moment,' the 56-year-old musician added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

This Moment, Shakti's first studio album in more than 45 years, released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

In his acceptance speech at the Grammys, Mahadevan dedicated the win to his wife Sangeeta. He had taken the stage alongside Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh. McLaughlin had given the ceremony a miss, while Ustad Zakir Hussain was backstage.

'We miss you Johnji. Zakir Hussain, he just had another Grammy today. Thank you boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India,' Mahadevan said in the speech.

IMAGE: V Selvaganesh, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, Shankar Mahadevan and Ganesh Rajagopalan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain was India's big winner with three Grammys, including Best Global Music Performance for Pashto and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Winning Moments At The Grammys
India's Winning Moments At The Grammys
The People Mumbai Forgot
The People Mumbai Forgot
Taylor Swift Makes History At Grammys
Taylor Swift Makes History At Grammys
Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor
Fighter: Blood On The Dance Floor
Pretty, Pretty Mimi
Pretty, Pretty Mimi
'Ra Ga, The Super Hero'
'Ra Ga, The Super Hero'
IPL: Will Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans
IPL: Will Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans

More like this

'Main Lata Mangeshkar bol rahi hoon'

'Main Lata Mangeshkar bol rahi hoon'

'To tamper with Didi's voice is unthinkable'

'To tamper with Didi's voice is unthinkable'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances