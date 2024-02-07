Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Dreams do come true, an elated singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said after the fusion music group Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

The group, which includes founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin, as well as tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, won the award for the album This Moment.

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan with V Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

'We did it. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy,' Mahadevan said in an Instagram post.

'This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly This Moment,' the 56-year-old musician added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

This Moment, Shakti's first studio album in more than 45 years, released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

In his acceptance speech at the Grammys, Mahadevan dedicated the win to his wife Sangeeta. He had taken the stage alongside Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh. McLaughlin had given the ceremony a miss, while Ustad Zakir Hussain was backstage.

'We miss you Johnji. Zakir Hussain, he just had another Grammy today. Thank you boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India,' Mahadevan said in the speech.

IMAGE: V Selvaganesh, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, Shankar Mahadevan and Ganesh Rajagopalan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain was India's big winner with three Grammys, including Best Global Music Performance for Pashto and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak.