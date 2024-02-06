India's Winning Moments At The Grammys

IMAGE: A R Rahman with Grammy winners V Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Ustad Zakir Hussain, who made India proud by bagging three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, donned a special Indian tuxedo for the event designed by Manish Malhotra.

The proud designer taking to Instagram to congratulate Zakir Hussain for this achievement: 'Many congratulations @zakirhq9 Sir for being the first indian artist ever to win 3 Grammy Awards on a single night. It was an Honour to Dress and Style you in Our Indian Tuxedo.'

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Zakir Hussain and V Selvaganesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

The tabla maestro and composer won the Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category for Pashto.

As We Speak, on which the Ustad collaborated with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia at the Grammys. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

The Ustad, who is also part of the jazz group Shakti, also won the Best Global Music Album Grammy for its latest album, This Moment.

This Moment features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist) and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

Veteran flautist and composer Rakesh Chaurasia, the nephew of the legendary maestro Pandit Hariparasad Chaurasia, won two Grammys and said he was overjoyed to bring back the award to India.

"Winning two Grammy Awards has been a moment of pride for me and my country," Chaurasia said. "I would like to express my gratitude to Zakirbhai, who gave me a chance to collaborate with Edgar Meyer and Bela Fleck to work on As We Speak.

"It was a unique and difficult experience to work on a different genre especially coming from a classical scenario. I am extremely happy that I am bringing Grammy to my country. Hope I continue making India proud with my work," the 53-year-old musician said .

IMAGE: Rakesh Chaurasia with A R Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakesh Chaurasia/Instagram

While Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer have won multiple Grammys previously, this is Chaurasia's debut win.