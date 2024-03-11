News
Shaitaan Gets Superb Opening At Box Office

Shaitaan Gets Superb Opening At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
March 11, 2024 10:58 IST
Two weeks after Article 370, Bollywood has yet another solid hit in hand.

Shaitaan has taken a superb opening and by the look of things, it will earn Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) comfortably.

The Ajay Devgn-Jyotika-R Madhavan-starrer was expected to take a good start, and a double digit opening was a given.

But on the day of release, positive word-of-mouth and the partial holiday of Mahashivratri ensured a terrific first day earnings of Rs 15.21 crore (Rs 152.1 million).

The momentum continued on Saturday, resulting in further growth.

Clearly, audiences liked the supernatural psychological thriller, a genre that hadn't been explored well in Bollywood for a while.

The first weekend collections stand at a massive Rs 55 crore* (Rs 550 million).

 

Shaitaan is fetching Ajay Devgn good personal milestones already.

It ranks right after his top five biggest openers ever, including Golmaal Again (Rs 87.6 crore/ Rs 876 million), Singham Returns (Rs 78 crore/ Rs 780 million), Drishyam 2 (Rs 64.14 crore/ Rs 641.4 million), Total Dhamaal (Rs 62.40 crore/ Rs 624 million) and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior (Rs 61.93 crore/ Rs 619.3 million).

This Friday sees the release of the Sidharth Malhotra action film, Yodha and Adah Sharma's geopolitical drama Bastar. While these films would see a wide release in theatres, Shaitaan will continue to keep its position strong at the box office, and ensure a good inflow of audiences in the second week too.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Shaitaan Review
Ajay Devgn Takes Son Yug For A Movie
Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil!
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs
