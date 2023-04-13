Shahid Is A Bloody Daddy!

Sanya lost in thought... Radhika introduces her faithful companion... Nimrat spends time with...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor announces his next film, Bloody Daddy.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

While Shahid simply stated that the teaser would be out soon, Ronit expressed himself more clearly, 'I was so excited while I was shooting for this now even more excited for you guys to view it. Im so proud to have this chance to have associated with some of the finest actors in our industry and one of the greatest directors I've worked with. Edgy as hell! No doubt it'll be one of my finest in my career.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is lost in thought.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

'Me and my coffee mug go everywhere together,' Radhika Apte informs us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her perfectly toned body.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur spends quality time with her cat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Learn to pout like Rashmi Gautam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'My happy place is under the sun,' says Esha Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Up close with Plabita Borthakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares her look from Vikas Khanna's film Imaginary Rain, based on his book with the same name. She plays a chef like Vikas is in real life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

'Summer might be warm and breezy but there's nothing I miss more than winter walks and freezing hugs with my two favorite girls,' says Vivek Oberoi sharing a picture with wife Priyanka Alva and daughter Ameyaa.