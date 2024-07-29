Shah Rukh Mourns With Farah Khan

When Farah Khan's mum Menka Irani passed away on July 26 following a prolonged illness, Shah Rukh Khan came with his family to give her comfort.

Just a few days ago, on July 12, her mum had turned 79 and Farah had dedicated a post to her: 'We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries.

'Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u.'

Here, Farah is seen with Avinash Gowarikar.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with...

Wife Gauri Khan and...

Daughter Suhana Khan.

Farah has often shared just how close she is to SRK.

Kajol pays her respects.

Many film folk, including Chunky Panday, had come to pay their last respects to Menka Khan and show their support to Farah and her brother Sajid Khan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com