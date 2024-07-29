News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Mourns With Farah Khan

Shah Rukh Mourns With Farah Khan

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 29, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Farah Khan's mum Menka Irani passed away on July 26 following a prolonged illness, Shah Rukh Khan came with his family to give her comfort.

 

Just a few days ago, on July 12, her mum had turned 79 and Farah had dedicated a post to her: 'We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries.
'Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u.'

Here, Farah is seen with Avinash Gowarikar.

 

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with...

 

Wife Gauri Khan and...

 

Daughter Suhana Khan.

 

Farah has often shared just how close she is to SRK.

 

Kajol pays her respects.

 

Many film folk, including Chunky Panday, had come to pay their last respects to Menka Khan and show their support to Farah and her brother Sajid Khan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Are You Ready For KBC 16?
Are You Ready For KBC 16?
Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You
Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You
Exciting OTT Menu This Week
Exciting OTT Menu This Week
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky
Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

More like this

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Fatal Attraction, Encore

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Fatal Attraction, Encore

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances