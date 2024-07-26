News
Are You Ready For KBC 16?

Are You Ready For KBC 16?

Source: ANI
July 26, 2024 11:47 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/X

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat once again for his popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16.

On Thursday, he dropped a black and white picture from the sets and wrote, 'T 5082 - BACK to KBC 16th season.'

In a second click, he can be seen running.

'T 5083 - yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on,' Bachchan, who will turn 82 on October 11, captioned it.

<

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/ X

Earlier, Sony TV had announced on social media with a promo that the show was making a comeback due to popular demand.

The promo started with the emotional speech of the Big B that he gave while wrapping up the last season. As it ends, a voice can be heard, saying, 'Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai.'

He adds: 'Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad, to aana padega fir.'

Amitabh started hosting the quiz show in 2000 and since then, he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced the Big B as a host for the third season of the show.

Are you looking forward to KBC 16? VOTE!

