Exciting OTT Menu This Week

Cricket, time travel, artificial intelligence, haunted homes, World War II -- it’s all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.

Mr & Mrs Mahi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A husband and wife jodi transforms into a coach-cricketer team in the hope of realising their repressed dreams and sky-high ambitions in Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's starry-eyed optimism.

Bhaiyya Ji

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A gangster's retirement is cut short to avenge a family member's death in Manoj Bajpayee's over-the-top masala in and as Bhaiyya Ji.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Director Guy Ritche adapts Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis to helm an espionage comedy about an elite team recruited by the British military taking down Nazi troops.

The Decameron

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Italian

Taking its inspiration from The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio, the eight-part TV series set in the 14th century chronicles the shenanigans and survival of a noble lot against the backdrop of bubonic plague in Villa Santa.

Time Bandits

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this TV series reboot of Terry Gilliam's 1981 cult classic, a 11-year-old history nerd tags along with a motley crew of thieves on a whirlwind adventure across time and space.

Wonderland

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

An all-star cast of Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei and more explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence facilitating sentimental reunions between the living and dead.

Tokyo Swindlers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Ko Shinjo's crime novel forms the basis for the thriller spanning seven episodes and revolving around real estate frauds and scams.

Bloody Isshq

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Director Vikram Bhatt unleashes yet another haunted drama in the eerie dynamics between man's secret, his wife’s memory loss and a spooky something lurking about their home.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Characters from the new and old Ghostbusters franchise come together to take on undead terrors in the latest instalment of the brand.

Chutney Sambar

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A wealthy guy reunites with his food cart vendor stepbrother but can they overcome barriers of class and society to become a true blue family? Six episodes of the Yogi Babu led Chutney Sambar attempts to find out.

Chalti Rahe Zindagi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Family, fidelity, humanity are the catchphrases of this Mumbai-themed family drama set during the pandemic.

The Watchers

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

M Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana makes her directorial debut in the cinematic adaptation of A M Shine's horror novel of the same name, a girl in her late 20s finds herself trapped in a creepy creatures-infested sprawling forest alongside three others and no rescue in sight.

Ek Kori Prem Katha

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Addressing the revolting practise of conducting virginity tests on women in the name of tradition forms the crux of Ek Kori Prem Katha's plot and protest.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence do their buddy cop gig for the fourth time while busy clearing their falsely accused captain's name in wrongdoing.