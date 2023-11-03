News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I am but a mere actor'

'I am but a mere actor'

Source: ANI
November 03, 2023 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love.'

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fans.

He turned 58 on November 2 and like always, he chose to spend his special day by expressing his gratitude to those who love him.

After greeting his sea of fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight, Shah Rukh came to his balcony once again and waved at them. He also struck his signature pose.

Video: Watch him greet his fans here

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
 

 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

'It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it,' SRK posted on SM.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

Fans from numerous places queued since early dawn pn Thursday to wish the star in their own unique ways. Many carried chocolates, t-shirts, and giant SRK posters with them.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Shah Rukh also treated his fans to the first glimpse of his next film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Titled Dunki Drop 1, SRK shared captioned the clip, 'A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.'


Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

SRK later attended a fan event with Raju Hirani in Mumbai on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the event, where he can be seen grooving to two of his blockbuster hits, Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan) and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Jawan).

Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Shah Rukh Khan's 20 Iconic Fashion Statements
Shah Rukh Khan's 20 Iconic Fashion Statements
30 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
30 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?
ED raids continue in poll-bound Rajasthan
ED raids continue in poll-bound Rajasthan
Vidya's The Girl In Gold!
Vidya's The Girl In Gold!
This Ain't The ED Office, Mr Kejriwal
This Ain't The ED Office, Mr Kejriwal

More like this

Mera Wala Shah Rukh!

Mera Wala Shah Rukh!

12 times SRK offered FOOD FOR THOUGHT!

12 times SRK offered FOOD FOR THOUGHT!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances