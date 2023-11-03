'Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love.'

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fans.

He turned 58 on November 2 and like always, he chose to spend his special day by expressing his gratitude to those who love him.

After greeting his sea of fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight, Shah Rukh came to his balcony once again and waved at them. He also struck his signature pose.

Video: Watch him greet his fans here

'It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it,' SRK posted on SM.

Fans from numerous places queued since early dawn pn Thursday to wish the star in their own unique ways. Many carried chocolates, t-shirts, and giant SRK posters with them.

Shah Rukh also treated his fans to the first glimpse of his next film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Titled Dunki Drop 1, SRK shared captioned the clip, 'A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.'





SRK later attended a fan event with Raju Hirani in Mumbai on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the event, where he can be seen grooving to two of his blockbuster hits, Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan) and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Jawan).

Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.