Season 10: Indian Idol did well; KBC didn't

January 12, 2019 11:29 IST

In 2018, reveals Urvi Malvania, KBC failed to make it to the top 5 shows list, Indian Idol featured on the same thrice.

Two of India's longest running shows -- Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati -- completed 10 seasons in 2018.

Both reside on the Sony Pictures Network India's flagship general entertainment channel, Sony Entertainment Television, and in the last week of 2018, the grand finale of Indian Idol catapulted the channel into second position in the pecking order of most viewed channels in urban India.

Tune-ins: The number of unique viewers who saw the programme for at least one minute

Impressions: The number of people seeing the programme at any given point in its telecast. Source: BARC India

IMAGE: The top five finalists of Indian Idol, Season 10, with hosts Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, left and second from left, and others.