Say Hello To Vikrant Massey's Son

February 10, 2025 15:15 IST

Vikrant Massey introduced son Vardaan to the world on his first birthday, posting happy pictures of the family on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vardaan celebrated his first birthday on February 7, and the proud daddy glimpse a glimpse of the birthday party.

But the best was yet to come, when he posted pictures of the baby boy a few days later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vardaan's mum Sheetal Thakur completes the beautiful family pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

In a surprising move, Vikrant had announced a break from acting recently. But it seems the break was only a short one. He will now return with Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where he will play the antagonist to Ranveer Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

