Say Hello To Vikrant Massey's Son

Vikrant Massey introduced son Vardaan to the world on his first birthday, posting happy pictures of the family on social media.
Vardaan celebrated his first birthday on February 7, and the proud daddy glimpse a glimpse of the birthday party.
But the best was yet to come, when he posted pictures of the baby boy a few days later.
Vardaan's mum Sheetal Thakur completes the beautiful family pictures.
In a surprising move, Vikrant had announced a break from acting recently. But it seems the break was only a short one. He will now return with Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where he will play the antagonist to Ranveer Singh.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com