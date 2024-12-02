Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

In a shocking revelation that has left the film industry in disbelief, Vikrant Massey has announced that he will retire from acting after 2025.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his memorable roles in recent films 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report and Sector 36, shared the unexpected news through an emotional note on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

'The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an actor,' Vikrant wrote, leaving many wondering about his decision to step away from showbiz.

'So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between,' he added.

The actor's choice to retire comes at a time when his career is at its peak.

His recent film The Sabarmati Report is among the biggest hits of his career.

In a recent conversation with the media during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India, Vikrant had shared his approach to his craft: "I always try to work responsibly. Whether it is 12th Fail, Sector 36 or The Sabarmati Report, there is always an effort to entertain people while also being part of responsible cinema."

"Cinema remains a highly influential medium. Many in society draw inspiration from it. In India, we produce about 1,800 to 2,000 films annually, encompassing all genres. While all kinds of films should be made, responsible cinema is thriving, and audiences are appreciating it," he added.

Vikrant's career began in the television industry with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom, but he rose to prominence with his role in Balika Vadhu in 2009.

He also worked in films like Lootera followed by his first lead role in A Death in the Gunj (2017).

He went on to establish himself as a versatile actor with standout performances in projects like Broken But Beautiful, Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseen Dilruba, Mirzapur, Love Hostel and 12th Fail.