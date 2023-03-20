News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara's Scenic Road Trip

Sara's Scenic Road Trip

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 20, 2023 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If Sara Ali Khan hadn't been an actor, she would have probably been a travel blogger. The actor loves to travel across India and abroad, and post her pictures and experiences on social media.

Her latest adventure takes her to Manali, and she has her constant travel companion -- mum Amrita Singh -- by her side.

 

Not just M M Keeravaani, Sara Ali Khan is on the top of the world too!

 

This trip seems to be a quick break before she starts promoting her new film, Gaslight, which will be up for release on March 31 on Disney+Hotstar.

 

This is how picture postcards are made.

 

Sara does her own version of Titanic's famous 'I'm the king of the world' pose.

 

Is that Sara's residence for the moment?

 

Sara makes it a point to visit a temple during her travels.

 

Sara and mum Amrita get a taste of the local cuisine.

 

Roadside snacking.

 

Taking a quick break.

 

She enjoys a thali in Chandigarh on her way to Manali.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara Ali Khan's AMAZING travel diaries!
Sara Ali Khan's AMAZING travel diaries!
Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!
Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!
PIX: Sara's bikini vacation in the Maldives
PIX: Sara's bikini vacation in the Maldives
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine
Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help
Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'

More like this

What's Sara Doing In Kashmir?

What's Sara Doing In Kashmir?

What is Sara Ali Khan doing in New York?

What is Sara Ali Khan doing in New York?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances