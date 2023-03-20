Sara's Scenic Road Trip

If Sara Ali Khan hadn't been an actor, she would have probably been a travel blogger. The actor loves to travel across India and abroad, and post her pictures and experiences on social media.

Her latest adventure takes her to Manali, and she has her constant travel companion -- mum Amrita Singh -- by her side.

Not just M M Keeravaani, Sara Ali Khan is on the top of the world too!

This trip seems to be a quick break before she starts promoting her new film, Gaslight, which will be up for release on March 31 on Disney+Hotstar.

This is how picture postcards are made.

Sara does her own version of Titanic's famous 'I'm the king of the world' pose.

Is that Sara's residence for the moment?

Sara makes it a point to visit a temple during her travels.

Sara and mum Amrita get a taste of the local cuisine.

Roadside snacking.

Taking a quick break.

She enjoys a thali in Chandigarh on her way to Manali.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram