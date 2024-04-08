Sara Has A Question For You

Rashmika has some advice... Sunny takes in the desert air... Nimrat shows us what April's been like so far...
After back-to-back releases Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan takes a vacation.
Her travel companion is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara asks: 'Are you a beach or mountain person? I'm a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person.'
Rashmika Mandanna, who celebrated her birthday on April 5, is holidaying in Saudi Arabia.
She has some important views: 'Live every day like it's your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes...
'We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines and have successful careers... Or be the 1st in our class or become a rich and wealthy person. Buy that car or buy this house or get a seat in that college or get scholarships and all of that and in the midst of trying to achieve all of this and more... we forget to do what is most important... living in the moment...
'We keep thinking we'll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happinesses secondary... but know that goals never stop... we always keep wanting more... that's how we humans are... 'It's important... all the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth is important... but what if... just what if living in our present was also equally important... then what happens?'
Sunny Leone is 'taking in the fresh air in the desert.'
Sonal Chauhan unwinds in Washington, DC.
'Life between palaces, pearls and parrots... Kuch kaam, kuch aaram... April ka first week kuch aisa tha. Aapka??' asks Nimrat Kaur from Bikaner.
Neha Sharma enjoys mango sorbet at Dubai airport.
Shirley Setia visits the Blue Mosque in Istanbul.
Shakti Mohan enjoys an 'absolutely perfect day on the mountains.'
Sanjay Kapoor bonds with son Jahaan in New York.
Krystle D'Souza takes in 'sunny smiles in petal paradise' in Srinagar.
Priyanka and Rannvijay Sangha enjoy the Dal Lake.