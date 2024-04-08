Sara Has A Question For You

Rashmika has some advice... Sunny takes in the desert air... Nimrat shows us what April's been like so far...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

After back-to-back releases Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan takes a vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Her travel companion is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara asks: 'Are you a beach or mountain person? I'm a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who celebrated her birthday on April 5, is holidaying in Saudi Arabia.

She has some important views: 'Live every day like it's your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes...

'We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines and have successful careers... Or be the 1st in our class or become a rich and wealthy person. Buy that car or buy this house or get a seat in that college or get scholarships and all of that and in the midst of trying to achieve all of this and more... we forget to do what is most important... living in the moment...

'We keep thinking we'll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happinesses secondary... but know that goals never stop... we always keep wanting more... that's how we humans are... 'It's important... all the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth is important... but what if... just what if living in our present was also equally important... then what happens?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is 'taking in the fresh air in the desert.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan unwinds in Washington, DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'Life between palaces, pearls and parrots... Kuch kaam, kuch aaram... April ka first week kuch aisa tha. Aapka??' asks Nimrat Kaur from Bikaner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys mango sorbet at Dubai airport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia visits the Blue Mosque in Istanbul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan enjoys an 'absolutely perfect day on the mountains.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor bonds with son Jahaan in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza takes in 'sunny smiles in petal paradise' in Srinagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Sangha/Instagram

Priyanka and Rannvijay Sangha enjoy the Dal Lake.