Raveena's positive attitude... Shanaya enjoys the sunset... Adah has a question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shares a selfie from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD from Italy.

Guess who's giving her company?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

It is the film's leading man, Prabhas.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's 'Born To Win' attitude is captured by daughter Rasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys 'sunsets with my pabloooo'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Like Nora Fatehi's style?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma has a question for you: 'Batao: What is red on the outside and black and yellow on the inside????(it doesn't have seeds or horns) P.S.Yeh outfit itna acha laga ki ek mahine mein do baar pehen liya guess kaunse do events mein.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's stretch done right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol is 'Chillin' like a villain, couch edition.' The picture clicked by his son, Dharam Deol.