Christmas Comes EARLY For Katrina!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

After celebrating her birthday in the Maldives, Katrina Kaif is back to work and has started prepping for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda /Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shares a beautiful pool picture and calls herself a 'jal pari'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh /Instagram

Ranveer Singh gets an award, and he is grateful: 'From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious 'Brand Endorser Of The YeaR' award - life has come full circle!. Thank you to the International Advertising Association (IAA) for this recognition, immensely grateful!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray /Instagram

Lisa Ray revisits her 2001 Hindi film, Kasoor, and writes, 'Minor outbreak of 90s Hindi film memento of a reluctant actor. Renounce if you can, a lie about yourself a day.

'I believed I was confused and lost. Broken, self conscious and reckless but also too erudite for Bollywood. That's the stories I told myself while filming. The truth is life was waiting for me to take my seat at the table, to quit making excuses, stop taking anything personally and dance - even with my two left feet with radical ardour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/ Instagram

'What's cookin', good looking?' asks Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna /Instagram

Twinkle Khanna shares her travel musings.

'Hello Mona Lisa. Bye jet spray.

'When we travel, we change form. From stationary to still.

'Routine is commonly described as a fixed time to do fixed things. An elixir to enhance productivity, and a cage.

'When we travel, devoid of routine, we wander, watch and wonder.

'We gaze at the grey river changing into a crinkled, embroidered navy with threads of glittering sequins. The swollen Buck Moon hanging low over the water, jeering the sun with its size. When did we last look at the moon in our own town, we ask each other, shaking our heads in disbelief.

'We return altered and committed to holding onto the change.

'Inevitably, we slip back into the straitjackets of structure.

'Then we wait. To book tickets and clamber into metal tubes. Looking for the pieces of ourselves buried under the longitude and latitude of our lives.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Look in the mirror. That's your competition', says Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wishes her mother Rini on her birthday: 'Happpppppy happpppy bdayyy mommy!!! I can never thank you enough for being the selfless person that you are. Your determination to see your kids succeed is what makes us who we are today ..love you more than you know.'