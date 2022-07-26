Darlings Trailer: Alia Gets WICKED!

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's dark comedy looks absolutely riveting, applauds Namrata Thakker.

When you have an interesting story with a stellar star cast, it can easily turn a good movie into an extraordinary one. Darlings may just be that movie!

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film -- starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathews -- is a dark revenge drama with a humorous twist.

The trailer introduces us to Hamza Shaikh (Vijay), who declares that he loves his wife Badrunissa (Alia) but he's going to leave her anyway.

Badrunissa, on the other hand, files a police complaint about her husband going missing.

From thereon, the trailer is a roller coaster ride as we see Badrunissa first getting beaten up by her hubby and then finally deciding to take her sweet revenge with the help of her mother, played by Shefali Shah.

Badrunissa and her mother kidnap Hamza and the former treats her husband exactly the way she was... with torture.

Unlike the teaser which was very intriguing, the trailer pretty much gives away the story.

But it still packs a solid punch because of Alia, who shines throughout.

After pulling off the title role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia seems to have nailed another complex yet fascinating character.

Shefali Shah also stands out and her camaraderie with Alia is endearing.

Together, they are a riot on screen.

Vijay Varma makes a solid impression as Hamza.

Though we don't see him doing too much in the trailer, he still makes his presence felt.

Roshan Mathews makes a brief appearance at the end of the trailer as Zulfi and manages to impress with his naïvete and comic timing.

Let's hope we get to see more of him in the movie.

Darlings looks like an appetising film that's got a bit of everything in the right amount, whether it's drama, comedy, wickedness or solid acting.

Darlings streams on Netflix from August 5.