Salman's KANNADA CONNECTION!

Photograph: PTI Photo

Salman Khan feels films from the south are doing 'really well' and though every artiste wants to make a good movie, there is no formula to guarantee box office success.

"We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. There's no formula to this, that something will work 100 per cent," he said.

Khan came on board to present the Hindi version of Kichcha Sudeep's new Kannada fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona.

At a special event for the film, Khan interacted with the cast when actor Neetha Ashok said she was taken aback after she saw that Salman had shared the movie's trailer on Twitter.

To this, Khan said, "I'm also presenting the film! I have to do this (promotions). I don't want to go into losses... South films are doing really well."

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

In recent times, films like Telugu actioners Pushpa - The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 (Kannada) emerged as the biggest hits of the industry, while many Bollywood movies failed to deliver.

The Hindi film industry has so far only seen hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo.

Sudeep said he does not want to 'generalise' the success of south films as he believes that if Bollywood did not have good work to offer, it wouldn't have lasted this long.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"A lot of films are made in a year, not every film does well. A couple of films do, a couple of films don't. That doesn't mean that we generalise and say it (the industry) is dominating. There are good times for everything."

"If the Hindi film industry wasn't doing great films, if it didn't have great people, how would you sustain for so many years?" he asks.

"It's just a matter of (time)... It's like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records? It doesn't work that way... Every industry is standing by its potential," he added.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sudeep said the cultural exchange across industries points to artistes being absolutely secure.

Citing Vikrant Rona as an example, he said the film shows how collaborations work with Salman presenting the movie and Jacqueline Fernandez starring in it.

"We collaborate with Hindi films, sir (Khan) is now supporting our film... Within the industry, why would she (Fernandez) come and do this, why would we call her? Right now, sir is doing a prime role in Hyderabad, he's going (for the shoot) and coming back. Why would he do that? All of us are secure. It's a beautiful thing to exchange ideas, collaborate... It's a beautiful atmosphere that we have," Sudeep said.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Salman, who is set to star in the Telugu film Godfather alongside Chiranjeevi, said the cultural exchange between the various film industries has always been there.

"For some reason, it had stopped. I've worked with a lot of talent from the south, I've worked with him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva, a lot of south directors and DOPs... All the south people have worked here and given big hits," Khan added.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a 3D fantasy action-adventure film. It will release on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.