What happens when a talented group of Bollywood actors get together? They give us entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.

Vidya Balan -- who brought that now-famous dialogue alive -- wasn't there but this guest list more than made up for her absence.

Netflix celebrated 25 years on August 29 and rolled out its bright new menu of films, starring Tabu, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Babil Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...

The Archies cast didn't make it to the celebration but here's who did.

Yami Gautam will be seen in the heist gone wrong film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, where she stars opposite...

Sunny Kaushal.

Sharad Kelkar also stars in the film, which will be directed by Ajay Singh.

Vishal Bhardwaj collaborates once again with his favourite actor, Tabu, in Khufiya.

Khufiya is a spy thriller, based on retired R&AW officer Amar Bhushan's novel, Escape To Nowhere.

Tabu's character, Krishna Mehra, is assigned a mission that sees her balance her dual identity as spy and lover.

Sanya Mahotra plays a police officer for the first time in Kathal; she's hellbent on solving the case of the missing jackfruit!

Sanya joins debutant Director Yashowardhan Mishra, co-star Anant Joshi and Producer Guneet Monga.

Tripti Dimri takes centrestage in the heart-wrenching story, Qala.

Qala sees the debut of Irrfan's son Babil Khan, left.

Directed by Anvita Dutt (in pink), the film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial.

Amyra Dastur will be seen in Jogi, a film based on the 1984 riots against the Sikh community that began after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed commercial films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, explores his sensitive side in this film that stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title role.

Shefali Shah is enjoying the praise lavished on her August releases, Darlings and Delhi Crime 2.

While Alia Bhatt stayed away, Shefali was joined by her Darlings co-stars Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma and Director Jasmeet K Reen.

Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi will be seen in the thriller Monica, O My Darling.

Rao posts, 'Reason #286942 to watch #MonicaOMyDarling: Is kahaani mein bahut dum hai.'

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling is a twisted crime comedy with a heavy dose of mystery and drama.

The film also stars Sukant Goel, Sikander Kher, Zayn Marie Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Poonam Dhillon returns to the movies with Plan A Plan B, which will be the first to hit the Netflix screen.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the rom-com stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia and will release on September 30.

Stars need entertainment too, so host Maneish Paul whips out a performance.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar