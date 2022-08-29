Salman-Arbaaz Party With...

When Applause Entertainment completed five years, the makers invited everyone over for a grand party.

Sameer Nair, the hit-maker behind Web shows like Scam 1992 and Criminal Justice -- took to the red carpet, along with his star friends.

Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz flank Sameer Nair.

Applause is producing a docu-series called Beyond The Star, which will be an honest account of Salman Khan beyond films. It was apparently Iulia Vantur's idea and she tells us more about it here.

Arjun Rampal stars in The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen. The film will see Sen direct her talented daughter, Konkona Sensharma, as well.

Jimmy Sheirgill plays the lead in the courtroom drama, Your Honour, based on this 'universal emotion'.

Pankaj Tripathi, seen here with wife Mridula, is the starring attraction in the other hit courtroom drama series, Criminal Justice.

Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni.

Bigg Boss couple Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan; Khan was seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama, City Of Dreams.

Just how political-minded is Nagesh Kukunoor, seen here with his partner Elahe Hiptoola?

He tells us here.

Laal Singh Chaddha writer and actor Atul Kulkarni had a pivotal role in City Of Dreams.

Sushant Singh was part of it too.

Milind Gunaji will be seen in the crime drama Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a remake of the British series, Luther.

Satish Kaushik, who recently directed Kaagaz, is part of Blood Brothers. It is a remake of British television series, Guilt.

Pratik Gandhi became an overnight sensation with Scam 1992 -- The Harshad Mehta Story.

Ranvir Shorey arrives with a friend. You would have seen him in Applause's Hasmukh and The Office.

Kapil Sharma shows off his new look. We see a little Karan Johar inspiration there.

Dalip Tahil is a part of Hostages and Mind The Malhotras.

Abhimanyu Singh, who acted in Bhaukaal, arrives with wife Sargam.

The talented Darshan Kumar is part of the cast of Avrodh: The Siege Within, a series based on the Uri attack.

Sharman Joshi.

Arunoday Singh.

Gulshan Grover.

The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi.

Actor-screenwriter Inaamulhaq.

Saurab Shukla, who joined Ranbir Kapoor's gang in Shamshera.

Rajesh Khattar.

Hussain Kuwajerwala.

Khuda Haafiz Director Faruk Kabir.