Aryan, Ananya, Sara, Shahid, Party!

It's not everyday that Bollywood gets to party with Hollywood biggies Anthony and Joe Russo.

So when they got the chance, they made sure it was a night to remember.

The star of the party was, of course, Dhanush, who has an important part in The Gray Man, the Russos' Netflix film.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a dinner in Anthony and Joe's honour, and here's who turned up:

Dhanush enjoys a moment with his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Ann and Anthony Russo, Netflix India's Content Chief Monika Shergill and the director duo's sister Angela Russo-Otstot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj and DK/Instagram

Anthony and Joe with Raj, DK and Sita Menon, the showrunner on the Russos's India collaboration with Raj and DK.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor, who were holidaying in Switzerland, dives right into the Mumbai party scene.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor colour-coordinate.

Ananya Panday, whose actioner Liger releases next month.

Malavika Mohanan is a vision in white.

Kiran Rao goes blue.

Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous as usual.

Gauri Khan arrives in denim.

Son Aryan Khan gives her company.

Ishaan Khatter chooses a casual look for the dinner.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Chunky Pandey escorts wife Bhavana Pandey and friend Nandita Mahatani.

Harman Baweja, once an actor, now a producer.