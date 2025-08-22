Salman's Bigg Boss Is Back!

Maa, Mission, Salman Khan back to his Bigg Boss ways, Sukanya Verma lists your OTT picks this week.
Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Book My Show Stream
The sequel to the Dead Reckoning Part One and eighth movie in the Ethan Hunt franchise revels in Tom Cruise's dazzling display of daredevilry as he rescues mankind from a deadly AI program called Entity.
Bigg Boss 19
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Salman Khan returns to host yet another edition of the contentious reality show about celebrity contestants pit against each other before multiple cameras round the clock.
Maa
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Kajol's fiercely protective maternal instincts come in handy when supernatural forces grab hold of her daughter in the middle of a creepy forest in and as Maa.
Hari Heera Veera Mallu
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Against the backdrop of 17th century India, Pawan Kalyan takes on the might of Aurangzeb and attempts to retrieve an iconic diamond in the action packed historical fantasy.
Maareesan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil team up on a slice-of-life meets mystery premise as an amnesiac and thief embarking on a road trip that will change their lives.
Bon Appetit Your Majesty
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A modern-day chef time-travels to the Joseon era, where she wins over an autocratic king through her fusion delicacies against a mix of costume drama meets rom-com.
Aema
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
While working on an under production movie in 1980s Korea, a movie star and starlet refuse to play by the rules in a typically male dominated industry.
Aamar Boss
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
Personal and professional cross paths after a middle-aged man's mom joins his workplace and brings about a quiet revolution in Aamar Boss, which marks Raakhee's return to Bengali films after over two decades.
The Map That Leads To You
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
An adaptation of J P Monninger's novel of the same name, The Map That Leads To You follows the familiar journey of a freshly graduated woman vacationing in Europe and finding love in a handsome stranger.
Hostage
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
The British prime minister's husband is kidnapped. The French president is receiving threats. Both lady leaders must join forces and deal with the face of terror in Hostage.
Thalaivan Thalaivii
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen play passionate people in love caught in a dysfunctional marital drama of nosey families and toxic traits.
Gold Rush Gang
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)
Just when World War II is breathing its last, a bandit juggles between his foe as well as the Japanese troops while out and about looting a train full of gold.
Long Story Short
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
From the creative minds of the team behind BoJack Horseman comes another adult animated sitcom chronicling the lives of a middle-class Jewish family.
The Alto Knights
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Robert De Niro delivers a double role as 1950s American mafioso Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson's crime drama inspired by real-life mobsters.
Shodha
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
A missing case turns into an imposter investigation after a man reports his wife's disappearance to the cops in a new Kannada series.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
An American college goer's relentless fight to prove her innocence after she's convicted for murder when she travels to study abroad in Italy.