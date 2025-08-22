Salman's Bigg Boss Is Back!

Maa, Mission, Salman Khan back to his Bigg Boss ways, Sukanya Verma lists your OTT picks this week.

Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Book My Show Stream

The sequel to the Dead Reckoning Part One and eighth movie in the Ethan Hunt franchise revels in Tom Cruise's dazzling display of daredevilry as he rescues mankind from a deadly AI program called Entity.

Bigg Boss 19

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Salman Khan returns to host yet another edition of the contentious reality show about celebrity contestants pit against each other before multiple cameras round the clock.

Maa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kajol's fiercely protective maternal instincts come in handy when supernatural forces grab hold of her daughter in the middle of a creepy forest in and as Maa.

Hari Heera Veera Mallu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of 17th century India, Pawan Kalyan takes on the might of Aurangzeb and attempts to retrieve an iconic diamond in the action packed historical fantasy.

Maareesan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil team up on a slice-of-life meets mystery premise as an amnesiac and thief embarking on a road trip that will change their lives.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A modern-day chef time-travels to the Joseon era, where she wins over an autocratic king through her fusion delicacies against a mix of costume drama meets rom-com.

Aema

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

While working on an under production movie in 1980s Korea, a movie star and starlet refuse to play by the rules in a typically male dominated industry.

Aamar Boss

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Personal and professional cross paths after a middle-aged man's mom joins his workplace and brings about a quiet revolution in Aamar Boss, which marks Raakhee's return to Bengali films after over two decades.

The Map That Leads To You

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

An adaptation of J P Monninger's novel of the same name, The Map That Leads To You follows the familiar journey of a freshly graduated woman vacationing in Europe and finding love in a handsome stranger.

Hostage

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The British prime minister's husband is kidnapped. The French president is receiving threats. Both lady leaders must join forces and deal with the face of terror in Hostage.

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen play passionate people in love caught in a dysfunctional marital drama of nosey families and toxic traits.

Gold Rush Gang

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Just when World War II is breathing its last, a bandit juggles between his foe as well as the Japanese troops while out and about looting a train full of gold.

Long Story Short

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

From the creative minds of the team behind BoJack Horseman comes another adult animated sitcom chronicling the lives of a middle-class Jewish family.

The Alto Knights

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Robert De Niro delivers a double role as 1950s American mafioso Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson's crime drama inspired by real-life mobsters.



Shodha

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A missing case turns into an imposter investigation after a man reports his wife's disappearance to the cops in a new Kannada series.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

An American college goer's relentless fight to prove her innocence after she's convicted for murder when she travels to study abroad in Italy.