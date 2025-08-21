Meet The Man You Hated

'We knew there would be a silence from the audience after watching the film because Dhadak 2 is that kind of a film.'

You know it's a job well done when a performance really makes you hate the actor.

Saad Bilgrami wears a shade of evil in Dhadak 2, where he plays an obstacle in Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's love story.

His character does a lot of awful things to people, but like the film itself, the actor is getting positive reactions for his acidic portrayal.

"This is very new for me. I feel emotional that I am finally receiving this love and appreciation," Saad tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

How has Dhadak 2 brought a change in your career?

From a creative perspective, it's acche din for me.

This was unexpected for me.

When they gave me the role, they said you're playing an antagonist.

I told myself let's see what happens.

Now, I am getting appreciation from people, who are my idols and inspiration.

This film has also brought acche din for who needed it, for people who felt their voices are not being heard.

This is your first theatre release after years of working on OTT.

I believe in destiny and luck.

Things happen at the right time.

I have been working since the last seven years but it hasn't been that long.

Some people take 15, 20 years before they start getting things.

So I'm very fortunate and grateful.

My show Ghar Wapsi was a turning point for me because after that, people recognised me and started taking me seriously.

Before that, I was doing skits and sketches with TVF; I used to impersonate actors.

WATCH: What are Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi like in real life? Saad Bilgrami tells us.

What kind of reactions are you getting?

People are hating me because they hated my character, Ronnie.

A few days ago, I was watching the film with some of my friends and a girl came to me, saying she liked me in the film, but won&'t shake hands with me.

Another person said after a long time, I saw someone on screen who brought out fear and hatred within me.

I got so much support from the industry.

Ishaan Khatterbhai posted a story and mentioned my name.

Adarsh Gouravbhai texted me, saying I did a good job in the film. We had worked together in the TVF show Hostel Daze.

Tumhari Sulu Director Suresh Triveni sir appreciated my work.

Anurag Kashyap sir hugged me and said I will call you.

This is very new for me. I feel emotional that I am finally receiving this love and appreciation.

How was the environment on sets?

Fun! Everybody was positive, right from the assistant directors to our DOP (Director Of Photography).

Director Shazia (Iqbal) ma'am is very chill. She did not scold me. She was very sweet.

We are lucky to get an opportunity to work with Dharma Productions.

We knew there would be a silence from the audience after watching the film because Dhadak 2 is that kind of a film.

But on sets, we didn't feel anything like that.

WATCH: Why Saad Bilgrami cried on the sets of Dhadak 2

Tell us about yourself.

I was born and brought up in Khairabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Then I went to Bilgram, which is close to Kanpur. My forefathers were from Bilgram and that's why my surname is Bilgrami.

I stayed with my aunt.

When I was in high school, I made a film. It was a parody.

At that time, YouTube was trending and we were trying to make some good stuff.

I wrote a few stories, took my phone, and made some short films.

I got support from my family, but they ssaid they would not be able to help financially.

How did you come to Mumbai?

During my childhood, I would do things to seek attention.

When I was in Class 7, I saw some dance and singing reality shows. I got very connected to that world.

Later, I decided that I want to act in films. But I didn't know what to do about it.

Thanks to YouTube, I created some stuff online.

I did some odd jobs in Lucknow. I worked as a retail sales officer at Tanishq. Then I worked in a call centre.

I taught in schools and gave tuitions.

I thought if I get money from here, I will go to Mumbai.

But things don't happen as per your plan. Sometimes, better things happen.

I came to Mumbai and just within three months, I got a job in a media firm RVCJ, thanks to Gibran Noorani. I got in touch with him through Instagram.

He is the son of the director Shakeel Noorani, who directed a film called Joru Ka Ghulam with Govinda sir. I worked with them for three years.

Then I joined TVF.

I created some gag and sketches.

Later, I got an opportunity to work in Gullak and Hostel Daze as an actor.

Things started working for me after that.

Do you worry that you might get typecast in villain roles after Dhadak 2?

It's a matter of choice.

Recently, someone called me for an antagonist role in their film.

I don't have a problem with that. You can make me play five antagonists. My take would be how different the characters are.

Antagonist doesn't just mean a stereotype.

There are a lot of people who are making good films. The industry is exploring characters in a better way.

I really like Hardik Mehta (Roohi), Jai Mehta (Hansal Mehta's son), Karan Sharma (Maharani)...

These new film-makers are making some great films and shows.

WATCH: Saad Bilgrami recalls the moment he walked into Dharma's office for the first time

What's next for you?

People have started approaching me with better work opportunities, but I am still figuring out what to do next.