'Melody Is Making A Comeback'

Do you know who sang Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale (Sadma), Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki (Chandni), Chhod Aaye Hum (Maachis) and Sapne Mein Milti Hai (Satya)?

It's Suresh Wadkar, who turned 70 on August 7.

"I should have got a National Award for Seene Mein Jalan, Chandni, Prem Rog," Suresh Wadkar tells Patcy N/Rediff, "but who knows what the criteria were? But it's okay, I was never in that race."

Tell us about your early years.

My father was a mill worker. He was fond of music and would sing bhajans.

We lived in the mill area for workers, and everyone was culturally aware. If someone had a baby or there was a festival, or someone's anniversary, programmes would be held and bhajans would be sung.

My father would take me with him, so that culture was instilled in me.

I have been learning music since the age of four.

At nine, I started learning from Guruji Pandit Jialal Vasant and stayed at his home.

I studied till the first year of college. After that, I couldn't focus.

I graduated in singing and tabla from the Prayag Sangit Samiti.

After that, I took up a job as a teacher at Arya Vidya Mandir school for two-three years. Aishwarya Rai was my student.

In 1976, there was a competition, Sur Singar Samsad. Participants came from all over India, and 40 were selected. They had to sing live.

Among those 40, Hariharan, Rani Verma and I won.

I received the Madan Mohan award, Hariharan got the S D Burman award, and Rani got the Vasant Desai award.

Ravindra Jainsaab announced on stage that he would give a break to the winner, which was me.

At that time, Rajshri Productions was making Paheli and Ravindra Jain was its composer. I sang Sona Kare Kaise Jhilmil Jhilmil for the film and did a couple of movies with him.

IMAGE: Farooque Sheikh in the song Seene Main Jalan from Gaman.

What was your first salary?

My first salary was Rs 500 for Paheli. I gave it to my guruji, but he gave it back.

My didi (Guruji's daughter Prem) added some money and bought a gold chain for me. I still have it.

I started working with Jaidevji for a year but started getting singing opportunities too. He asked me to stop assisting him, as I was getting too busy.

After I started singing full time, he asked me to sing for him once. That's when I sang Seene Main Jalan from Gaman.

Lata Mangeshkar encouraged you a lot.

Lata Mangeshkar gave my career a boost. I first met Lataji and Ashaji (Bhosle) when I was an assistant to Jaidevji.

Ravindra Jain was composing for Mera Rakshak and called me to Mumbai's Famous Studio.

When I went there, he introduced me to Lataji, saying I was from Kolhapur too, like her.

She made me sit next to her and enquired about my life and family.

One day, I went to her house, she heard my songs.

She called some well known music composers and said, 'I am sending Suresh Wadkar, listen to his songs and give him an opportunity.'

Ashatai did the same thing; she asked Panchamda (R D Burman) to give me a break, as I had sung my first Marathi song Dhund Dhund Hi Hawa in the film Dhakti Mehuni with her.

Panchamda called me for Kudrat and Mela.

I was very nervous when I sang my first song with Lataji. It was Chal Chameli Bagh Mein from the film Krodhi.

You were a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi.

Yes. In that competition, I sang his songs Ajhun Aaye Balwan (Sawan Bhadon) and Tu Kahan Yeh Bata (Tere Ghar Ke Saamne).

There was a film Anpadh, which had music by Ashatai's late son Hemant. I sang a qawwali with Rafisaab. He showered me with love.

His brother-in-law Zaheerbhai used to manage everything for him.

On the way, he told Zaheerbhai, 'Suresh Wadkar's voice reminds me of myself when I was young.'

It felt amazing!

IMAGE: Sridevi and Kamal Haasan in the song Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale from Sadma.

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale from Sadma

Any memories about working with Kishore Kumar?

A few months before his death, we were recording together.

He asked me if I ran a music school, and I said yes.

He said he wanted to see it.

I thought he was joking.

But he came at 9 am and stayed till 12:30 pm, watching me teach. He even suggested ragas.

He wasn't a trained singer, but he knew how to sing so well.

Did you witness his eccentric ways?

Kishoreda once said, 'I will sing lying down on the carpet.'

So the mic was set up low.

He was playful and fun.

For the song Khaike Paan Banaraswala, he put two paans in his mouth and sang. It's not easy!

In Half Ticket, he sang both male and female parts.

We used to laugh so hard during his recordings that our voices would go hoarse. But he would finish in one clean take.

He told me once, 'People say I'm a miser, but I'll do shows for your school and raise funds. Just tell me when.'

That was his generosity.

Did you ever face any struggle in your career?

Never! I'm struggling now. (laughs).

After 1995, new kids came in and my work reduced, so I feel like I'm struggling now.

But no complaints, as long as people's love does not decrease.

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in Prem Rog.

You worked with Raj Kapoor in Prem Rog.

In Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Heena.

He had a great musical understanding. He had learned music and believed in simplicity.

All credit goes to Laxmikant-Pyarelal. They introduced me to him during Prem Rog.

After Mukeshji, he was looking for a new voice.

For Ram Teri Ganga Maili, he told Ravindra Jain, 'As long as I'm alive, Suresh will sing my songs.'

They loved me like family. Krishnaji (Raj Kapoor's wife) treated me like her son.

Every time a song was picturised, Rajsaab would call me to see it.

Which song, according to you, was a breakthrough performance for you?

People started knowing me because of the song Sona Kare Kaise Jhilmil Jhilmil, but Seene Mein Jalan was a huge hit in the north.

When the Prem Rog album came out, I became popular because everybody knew I was singing for the RK banner.

The song were played on Binaca Geetmala. That gave me respect and more work.

Big banners like Subhash Ghai, Yash Chopra and J Om Prakash called me to sing. I did South films also.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in the song Aur Kya Ahede Wafa Hote Hai from Sunny.

Aur Kya Ahede Wafa Hote Hai from Sunny

How did your journey begin in the Marathi music industry?

The first Marathi song I recorded was with Ram Kadamsaab. He was a very prominent music director in Marathi cinema.

The National Award came as a big recognition in your life, especially for a Marathi film.

I should have got a National Award for Seene Mein Jalan, Chandni, Prem Rog, but who knows what the criteria were?

But it's okay, I was never in that race.

I stayed immersed in my work and my academy.

IMAGE: Sridevi and Vinod Khanna in the song Lagi Aaj Sawan from Chandni.

Lagi Aaj Sawan from Chandni

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah in the song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya.

Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya

You have worked with many different composers. Who influenced you the most?

Dadu (Hridaynath Mangeshkar), Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Ravindra Jainsaab, Panchamda, Kalyanji-Anandji. I really admire them.

Singers like Arijit Singh made it due to reality singing shows. What do you think of reality shows?

Arijit is like a son to me. My wife Padma was his mentor during Fame Gurukul.

He would visit our house and sit in a corner with his guitar.

He used to practice quietly while others chased the limelight.

He was eliminated in fifth place but look where he has reached now!

It's destiny.

But you also need someone to hold your hand and give you your first break.

I think Pritam gave him his first song. Before that, he would be dubbing vocals.

The moment that one song from Aashiqui clicked, he overshadowed even the big singers.

What is your take on today's music?

Honestly, some time back, music was just noise.

Now, melody is making a comeback.

But most songs are in the background, not lip-synced.

Producers wrongly think item songs sell better.

Audiences are intelligent, they accept whatever you give, but that doesn't mean you can fool them.

Hanuman Stuti

In the current generation, which singers are super-talented?

Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. KK was also talented. They can sing any genre effortlessly.

Arijit is gifted but I feel bad for him. He hasn't got enough variety. It's not his fault, they are typecasting him. He can sing so much more.

IMAGE: Ravi Gosain, Chandrachur Singh and Suneel Sinha in the song Chappa Chappa from Maachis.

Which of the current composers do you admire?

Pritam thinks differently. Vishal Bhardwaj, too.

When I was hospitalised with a heart issue, Gulzarsaab and Vishal had come to visit.

They said, 'Sureshji, get better soon, we have songs only you can sing.'

One of them was Chappa Chappa from Maachis.

Earlier, we had done a private album Bhoode Pahaadon Par. Such beautiful compositions by Vishal!

Chappa Chappa from Maachis

Tell us about your music institute.

After my Guruji passed away, I started running his music academy (Suresh Wadkar Ajivasan Music Academy) along with his daughter Prem. It was my duty to keep the tradition alive.

Then we started a music school in New Jersey and a branch in New York. Now, everything is online.

In Mumbai, we have about 2,250 students every year.

Rahul Vaidya, Vijay Prakash (who sang Jai Ho), Ravi Tripathi and Swapnil Bandokar are some of the popular singers from my institute.