Home  » Movies » Salman Visits Hospital To Meet Arbaaz's Baby

Salman Visits Hospital To Meet Arbaaz's Baby

Source: ANI
October 07, 2025 11:04 IST

x

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital to meet the youngest member of his family, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's baby girl.

Casually dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, Salman waved at the paps after exiting the hospital premises.

Ever since the arrival of the baby, Arbaaz's mother Salma, brother Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan were spotted visiting the hospital to meet Sshura and her child.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sshura and Arbaaz were blessed with a baby girl on October 5.

The couple wed on December 24, 2023 after dating for over a year.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

