Rediff.com  » Movies » Of Akshay, IFFI And Controversies...

Of Akshay, IFFI And Controversies...

By Rediff Movies
November 29, 2022 14:54 IST
The controversy about The Kashmir Files may have got all the eyeballs but there was much more to the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Like many of us, Akshay Kumar considers Goa his favourite holiday destination and promises to be back: 'Thank you for inviting me to IFFI Goa. I am going to come back to Goa during Christmas again.'

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur chats with Chiranjeevi, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiranjeevi, seen here with his wife Surekha Konidala, has a quick chat with Akshay.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to make 'great films' for the audiences. At IFFI, he was content to sing a few lines from his hit song Pani Da from Vicky Donor.

 

Fauda actor Lior Raz strikes a pose with Thakur.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Asha Parekh is felicitated at the event.

She went on to share that her first ever film Dil Deke Dekho is, till date, the most memorable moment of her career.

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee sang Pukarta Chala Hoon Mein from his father Biswajeet's film, Mere Sanam, for Ashaji and she couldn't stop blushing!

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharman Joshi is felicitated.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rana Daggubati, who was also felicitated, said, 'With today's changing voices, film festivals create the ecosystem for independent voices to thrive.'

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Director Asimina Proedrou wins the Best Director Debut award for her film, Behind The Haystacks.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Director Praveen Kandregula gets a Special Mention for his debut feature film, Cinema Bandi. 

