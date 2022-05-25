News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Karan Johar Glares!

When Karan Johar Glares!

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 25, 2022 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Birthday boy Karan Johar will always walk to a different tune.

Karan Johar loves to shock.

Be it his razor-sharp, innuendo-lined comments.

Or his highly individualistic sense of style.

His funky shoes.

Or even funkier glasses.

The movie mogul is 50 and, if anything has changed, it's the fact his hatke sense of style has become even more hatke.

And that includes those glasses. And sunglasses.

Take a look:

Karan Johar

All photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Black squarish-rectangles? Karan, like he does with his Koffee, makes those glasses work.

 

Karan Johar

Hmm, gold-rimmed ones this time.

 

Karan Johar

Let's get transparent.

 

Karan Johar

Or reflective, depending on your mood.

 

 

Karan Johar

White, in Karan's case, is just right.

 

Karan Johar

As is red.

 

Karan Johar

And, of course, black.

 

Karan Johar

Going for gold, again.

 

Karan Johar

Contemplative.

 

Karan Johar

Cool by the pool.

The credit for this pic, says Karan, goes to Shweta Bachchan.

 

Karan Johar

Go, blue!

 

Karan Johar

Inspired by Mr Bachchan? The glasses, we mean.

 

Karan Johar

We'll let Karan caption this one. 'So the tigresses are part of this crazy jungle called Instagram! These girls are the most prolific and pathbreaking content creators of our times....progressive and always Cinematic! Welcome @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar's digital and movie maison @tigerbabyfilms !! PS...I LOVE my depiction meme!'

And those, going by the number of appearances they have made on his Instagram, are his favourite pair.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
25 DAZZLING FRAMES In Karan Johar Movies
25 DAZZLING FRAMES In Karan Johar Movies
'Karan makes every actor feel special'
'Karan makes every actor feel special'
'Karan has changed from the boy I grew up with'
'Karan has changed from the boy I grew up with'
Spotted! The Taliban's Mullah Baradar
Spotted! The Taliban's Mullah Baradar
Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for UK visit?
Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for UK visit?
Hate speech: Kerala ex-MLA George's bail cancelled
Hate speech: Kerala ex-MLA George's bail cancelled
Why Cannes can't stop LOOKING at Hina
Why Cannes can't stop LOOKING at Hina

More like this

Fat to fit: How Karan Johar lost 17 kilos in 4 months

Fat to fit: How Karan Johar lost 17 kilos in 4 months

A PEEK Into Karan Johar's STARRY Life!

A PEEK Into Karan Johar's STARRY Life!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances