Royal Raashii

Manushi's Tuscan tan... Kajol wants to be a villain... Diljit jets off to Hyderabad...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna channels her inner royalty with a twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar looks as fresh in her sleeveless floral maxi dress as she explores Tuscany.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria shares a beautiful selfie with a promise: 'So many wonderful things coming soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

'My Telugu Prajalaraa...My favouritest people. Filled me with joy seeing you all with my family in the US,' says Vijay Devarakonda about his warm welcome at an event in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Sharing a stunning black & white close-up shot, Kajol asks,'Can I be the villain today? Tired of being the hero.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his film Jatt & Juliet 3, jets off to Hyderabad in style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan gets ready for yet another holiday with son Zeehan and we love their airport look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

We love Esha Gupta's 'not-a-beach-person' look. Do you?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi gets her beach picture right too.