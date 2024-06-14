Royal Raashii

Manushi's Tuscan tan... Kajol wants to be a villain... Diljit jets off to Hyderabad...
Raashii Khanna channels her inner royalty with a twist.
Manushi Chillar looks as fresh in her sleeveless floral maxi dress as she explores Tuscany.
Tara Sutaria shares a beautiful selfie with a promise: 'So many wonderful things coming soon.'
'My Telugu Prajalaraa...My favouritest people. Filled me with joy seeing you all with my family in the US,' says Vijay Devarakonda about his warm welcome at an event in the US.
Sharing a stunning black & white close-up shot, Kajol asks,'Can I be the villain today? Tired of being the hero.'
Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his film Jatt & Juliet 3, jets off to Hyderabad in style.
Gauahar Khan gets ready for yet another holiday with son Zeehan and we love their airport look.
We love Esha Gupta's 'not-a-beach-person' look. Do you?
Asha Negi gets her beach picture right too.