News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Royal Raashii

Royal Raashii

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 14, 2024 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manushi's Tuscan tan... Kajol wants to be a villain... Diljit jets off to Hyderabad...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna channels her inner royalty with a twist.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar looks as fresh in her sleeveless floral maxi dress as she explores Tuscany.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria shares a beautiful selfie with a promise: 'So many wonderful things coming soon.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

'My Telugu Prajalaraa...My favouritest people. Filled me with joy seeing you all with my family in the US,' says Vijay Devarakonda about his warm welcome at an event in the US.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Sharing a stunning black & white close-up shot, Kajol asks,'Can I be the villain today? Tired of being the hero.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his film Jatt & Juliet 3, jets off to Hyderabad in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan gets ready for yet another holiday with son Zeehan and we love their airport look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

We love Esha Gupta's 'not-a-beach-person' look. Do you?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi gets her beach picture right too.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
10 Times Disha Rocked The DESI GIRL Look!
10 Times Disha Rocked The DESI GIRL Look!
Style Your Hair Like Bebo This Monsoon!
Style Your Hair Like Bebo This Monsoon!
SC notice to Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam
SC notice to Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam
As food items get costlier, inflation rises to 2.61%
As food items get costlier, inflation rises to 2.61%
The Coolest Daddy In The World
The Coolest Daddy In The World
T20 WC: All eyes on Kohli as India face Canada
T20 WC: All eyes on Kohli as India face Canada

More like this

New Jodi in Bollywood!

New Jodi in Bollywood!

'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances