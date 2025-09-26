HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Romance Hits Hard On OTT

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 26, 2025

A lot of entertaining content is coming your way on OTT this week! Namrata Thakker lists your entertainment coming up, so you can binge watch movies and shows high on romance, drama and humour.

Dhadak 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Hindi

Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Tripti Dimri) fall in love, but caste differences threaten their relationship.

 

Son of Sardaar 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Hindi

Jassie, who gets his UK visa after waiting for years, is excited to finally live abroad with his wife. But when he lands in the UK, he's shattered that his wife wants a divorce. The movie stars Ajay Devgan and Mrunal Thakur.

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

An entertaining celebrity chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The first episode features Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as their guests.

Sixer Season 2
Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi

After a successful first season, TVF is back with season 2 of its sports drama.

House of Guinness
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English

Set in the 19th century, House of Guinness is a historical drama about how four siblings handle the family's brewery business after their father's death.

Wayward
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English

If you love psychological thrillers with shocking twists and turns, then add Wayward to your weekend watch list. The chilling narrative and fabulous performances will have you hooked.

Janaawar: The Beast Within
Where to watch: ZEE5
Language: Hindi

A shrewd sub inspector, hailing from a tribal caste, investigates terrifying cases amidst battling his inner demons.

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Malayalam

A quirky rom-com with a dash of drama, Aby (Fahadh Faasil) goes into a coma on his wedding day after a freak accident. When he wakes up after a year, his world has entirely changed.

Sundarakanda
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Telugu

An unlucky man in love meets a college-going girl and proposes. Despite a big age gap, the two give their love story a chance, but do they live happily ever after?

Hridayapoorvam
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Malayalam

Mohanlal plays a bachelor in his 40s running a cloud kitchen, who undergoes a heart transplant. His life changes when he attends his donor's daughter's engagement in Pune and forms an unusual bond with the family.

Mantis
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Korean

An assassin returns to work after a hiatus and realises the rules have changed.

French Lover
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: French, English

An actor and waitress fall in love despite their contrasting personalities and background.

Ghaati
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu

Anushka Shetty plays a woman who enters the high-stakes cannabis trade, a choice which threatens her life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
'He Didn't Pray Before The Climax. He'd Forgotten'
Exclusive! The Mohanlal No One Knows
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Review
The 'Bad Girl' Returns To Films
10 Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40s
