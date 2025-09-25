The 'Bad Girl' Returns To Films

'If I had the chance now, I would have continued acting.'

Shanthi Priya, probably best known for starring in Akshay Kumar's debut film, Saugandh, returns to Tamil cinema after 35 years.

This week, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran's Tamil film, Bad Girl, where she plays a housewife.

Last seen as Suniel Shetty's sister Bonamma in the OTT series Dharavi Bank, the actor tells Patcy N/Rediff, "I don't want to be a prop. If you want me just for my name, I expect good payment. I'm very clear -- either give me a meaningful role or pay me well."

What made Bad Girl Director Varsha Bharath approach you for a Tamil film after 35 years? Was it because of Dharavi Bank?

I have always kept a low profile. I don't make announcements or seek media attention.

Even with Dharavi Bank, most people didn't realise I was a part of it. Only when the character Bonamma stood out did people say, 'Oh, Shanthi Priya played that role.'

As for Bad Girl, honestly, I don't know what made Varsha think of me.

I'd been open to Tamil projects for a couple of years. There were offers from television, but I wasn't interested in returning through that medium.

Also, I don't like the word 'comeback'.

For me, doing a Tamil film after 35 years feels more like a rebirth.

When I met Varsha, I asked her what made her think of me.

She said when she narrated the story, she didn't even realise I was Nishanthi. Down South, most people know me by that name because my early films were credited as Nishanthi.

She told me, 'When I mentioned you to my mom as a candidate for Sundari Miss and showed her your photograph, my mom said, 'Oh, that's Nishanthi.'

So Varsha wasn't specifically searching for me, she just came across my Instagram profile and found me interesting.

If you look at my Instagram page, it's full of glam. It's nothing like a 'bad girl' or a housewife!

But still, she had her casting team reach out.

When she cast me, Varsha had a request: 'No threading, waxing or facial. Your look must be natural. You're playing a schoolteacher and housewife who has no time for herself. To make ends meet, she takes extra tuition."

I said, okay.

IMAGE: Shanthi Priya in Bad Girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

How much did you relate with the character?

A thousand percent! Anyone can relate to her, even men.

The director chose a female lead, probably because female experiences aren't often portrayed honestly on screen. But the emotions are universal.

I have two sons and have seen what they went through from school to adulthood.

As a daughter, I understood my mother's struggles.

So yes, I connected deeply.

Every family will see themselves in this story.

When we screened the film for over 1,000 students, many smiled and said, 'I'm going home to tell my mom I love her.' That was the most powerful feedback.

Were you nervous about appearing on the big screen again?

Absolutely! I had goosebumps!

When the teaser and some scenes were shown to the press for the first time, I got emotional.

Standing on that stage after 35 years and meeting press friends brought tears to my eyes.

Siraiyil Pootha Chinna Malar was my last Tamil film, and now, after 35 years, here I am again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

How did your journey into films begin?

My film journey began shortly after my sister (actress Bhanupriya) entered the industry.

Our path into the arts actually started with our mother. She had a passion for classical dance but back then, my grandfather didn't allow her to pursue it. That unfulfilled dream stayed with her, and she passed it on to us.

My sister and I started learning Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam and would perform on stage frequently.

It was during one of these performances that K Bharathiraja noticed my sister and asked if she would be interested in acting. My sister agreed.

At first, my mother didn't want me to get into films. She said, 'Your sister is doing it, so why don't you focus on your studies?'

But younger sisters tend to follow their older siblings.

I told my mother, 'I'll just do one film, and then I'll go back to studying.'

But that 'one film' turned into a full-fledged career.

You made your Hindi debut with Saugandh, which was Akshay Kumar's debut. How did that happen?

It wasn't a planned progression.

After doing 10-12 films in Tamil, I started getting offers from Telugu cinema.

Then I got an offer for a Kannada film.

Around the same time, I was offered a role in the television series Vishwamitra. My sister had played Menaka in the series, and since we looked alike, the director thought I'd be perfect as Shakuntala, Menaka's daughter.

After Shakuntala aired, Raj Sippy's team noticed me.

That's how I got the offer for Saugandh. When they mentioned Raj Sippy, I couldn't say no.

The script was strong and centered around the girl, Chand. It was a powerful debut role for a newcomer.

Hindi was my second language growing up, so I was comfortable in it. Doing a Hindi film felt like a dream, almost like doing a Hollywood movie!

By that time, my sister had already worked in Hindi films with Jeetendraji, Mithunji and Vinod Khannaji.

I would sometimes accompany her on shoots, like on the sets of Bhabhi with Govinda, so I was familiar with Bollywood sets.

From there, I was blessed with back-to-back films like Meherbaan, and Phool Aur Angaar; the latter was a big hit.

IMAGE: Shanthi Priya and Akshay Kumar in Saugandh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

You mostly worked with Mithun Chakraborty and Akshay Kumar. How was your working relationship with them?

Amazing! They were wonderful, but very different.

Mithunji was a senior actor, I was like a kid to him. I learned a lot from him.

He told me not to follow instructions blindly like when a choreographer tells you how to move your hands. He told me to create my own style, and that lesson stayed with me.

Akshay was new then but such a sweetheart.

He was fantastic as a co-star, especially in the action scenes. He helped me a lot because I tend to fall during stunts, and he made sure I was safe.

After 1994's Ikke Pe Ikka, why did you stop acting in films?

That's because I fell in love and got married to Siddharth Ray (best known for playing Kajol's secret admirer in Baazigar, who helps her investigate her sister Shilpa Shetty's murder).

If I had the chance now, I would have continued acting.

The cultures of Maharashtra and Bengal are different and I felt I had to give my best to be a good daughter-in-law and an ideal wife.

I never thought I could balance both.

But after a couple of years, I did Aryamaan: Brahmaand Ka Yodha, Mata Ki Chowki: Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishna.

I was in and out, but each time I returned, I didn't announce it loudly. I just worked and moved on.

Then I lost my husband.

It was a difficult time.

IMAGE: Shanthi Priya with sons Shishya Ray and Shubham Ray. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

How did you meet your husband?

We had signed a movie together.

Actually, before that, we met at the Filmfare Awards in 1992.

It was an event for newcomers. By then, my films had released, as well as his Vansh. We were paired together for the song Kagaz Kalam Davad La from Hum.

Despite coming from a good background -- he is V Shantaram's grandson -- he never acted like it.

He used to come in a Maruti car, wearing Kolhapuri sandals.

He never asked me to stop acting.

But I said no.

How did you manage after your husband passed away?

I've been blessed with an amazing family, and that's my pillar of strength.

My in-laws have also been a tremendous source of support.

There have been ups and downs, but with the unwavering support of my parents and in-laws, I've overcome them.

Now, my two boys are my rocks.

IMAGE: Shanthi Priya with elder sister Bhanu Priya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

Why didn't you pursue an acting career in the 30 years that you lived in Mumbai or after you returned to Chennai?

I did get a couple of movie offers but I wasn't keen.

I've always wanted my movies to have a message or be a strong character. I don't want to be a prop.

If you want me just for my name, I expect good payment.

I'm very clear about it -- either give me a meaningful role or pay me well.

I wasn't drawn to the offers I received like I was to Bad Girl or Dharavi Bank.

When Dharavi Bank came, I never thought twice about playing Suniel Shetty's sister. I accepted because I understood the character of Bhoon Amma.

Even now, people ask when season 2 is coming.

Was there any competition with your sister?

We were close friends.

When we worked together in Sirayil Pootha Chinna Malar with Vijaykanth, she actually sat me down.

I was nervous because in one sequence, she was sitting while I had to dance the entire song in front of her.

I was scared.

Then she called me over, made me sit, and gave me a talk.

She told me not to get nervous just because she was watching.

Don't be afraid of anyone, she would say.

Everything -- from dressing to makeup -- I learnt from her.

She's been my biggest mentor.

I'm very proud to be Bhanu Priya's sister.

IMAGE: Young Shanthi Priya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

The industry is often biased toward fair-skinned actresses. Did you face any discrimination?

No. Back then, we did our own makeup.

No one ever complained about my makeup.

Sometimes the cameraman asked me to adjust my makeup tone to match the lighting.

During song sequences or intimate scenes, if I wore body makeup, the heroes were always careful and considerate.

There was never any negativity like, 'She's wearing too much makeup.'

IMAGE: Shanthi Priya goes bald. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanthi Priya/Instagram

Recently, you went bald. What prompted that decision?

I needed a change.

I had beautiful highlights and great hair.

But over time, because Varsha preferred a natural hair colour for Bad Girl, I had to dye my hair a few times.

Changing colours damaged my hair, and made it fuzzy.

So, I had to go for a short style.

Someone suggested, 'Why not go bald?'

That struck me.

I didn't do it for publicity.