Roma, The Favourite lead 2019's Oscar nominations!

Which films are *you* rooting for?
The nominations for the 91st Annual Academy Awards are out.
Hosts Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) made the announcement, and the list looks good!
Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite have made a clean sweep at the Oscars with 10 nods each, followed closely by Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born and Adam McKay's Vice with eight nominations each.
Superhero fans will have fun at the Oscars too this year, thanks to Black Panther making history!
Black Panther, which has received seven nominations, is the first superhero film to get the Best Picture Oscar nomination.
Avengers: Infinity Wars make it to the Oscar list too, along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2!
The Oscars will be held on February 25. It remains to be seen if Hollywood's grandest show will have a host after Kevin Hart pulled out.
Here's a look at the nominations:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Lead Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Lead Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Adapted Screenplay
Joel Coen, Ethan Coen -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee -- BlacKkKlansman
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters -- A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara-- The Favourite
Paul Schrader -- First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly -- Green Book
Alfonso Cuaron -- Roma
Adam McKay -- Vice
Cinematography
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Film Editing:
Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Patrick J Don Vito, Green Book
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Hank Corwin, Vice
Sound Editing
Benjamin A Burtt, Steve Boeddeker -- Black Panther
John Warhurst -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan -- First Man
Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl -- A Quiet Place
Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay -- Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Hannah Beachler -- Black Panther
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas -- First Man
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton -- The Favourite
John Myhre, Gordon Sim -- Mary Poppins Returns
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez -- Roma
Original Score
Terence Blanchard -- BlacKkKlansman
Ludwig Goransson -- Black Panther
Nicholas Britell -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat -- Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman -- Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All The Stars from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
I’ll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Benjamin Rice
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson
Makeup and Hair
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Costume Design
Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth E Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
