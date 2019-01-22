Roma, The Favourite lead 2019's Oscar nominations!

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Which films are *you* rooting for?

IMAGE: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

The nominations for the 91st Annual Academy Awards are out.

Hosts Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) made the announcement, and the list looks good!

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite have made a clean sweep at the Oscars with 10 nods each, followed closely by Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born and Adam McKay's Vice with eight nominations each.

Superhero fans will have fun at the Oscars too this year, thanks to Black Panther making history!

Black Panther, which has received seven nominations, is the first superhero film to get the Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Avengers: Infinity Wars make it to the Oscar list too, along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Incredibles 2!

The Oscars will be held on February 25. It remains to be seen if Hollywood's grandest show will have a host after Kevin Hart pulled out.

Here's a look at the nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

IMAGE: Yalitza Aparicio in Roma.

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

IMAGE: Incredibles 2.

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee -- BlacKkKlansman

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters -- A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara-- The Favourite

Paul Schrader -- First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly -- Green Book

Alfonso Cuaron -- Roma

Adam McKay -- Vice

IMAGE: Emma Stone in The Favourite.

Cinematography

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Film Editing:

Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Patrick J Don Vito, Green Book

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Hank Corwin, Vice

IMAGE: Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Sound Editing

Benjamin A Burtt, Steve Boeddeker -- Black Panther

John Warhurst -- Bohemian Rhapsody

Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan -- First Man

Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl -- A Quiet Place

Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay -- Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Hannah Beachler -- Black Panther

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas -- First Man

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton -- The Favourite

John Myhre, Gordon Sim -- Mary Poppins Returns

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez -- Roma

Original Score

Terence Blanchard -- BlacKkKlansman

Ludwig Goransson -- Black Panther

Nicholas Britell -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat -- Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman -- Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

I’ll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Benjamin Rice

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

Makeup and Hair

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Costume Design

Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth E Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story