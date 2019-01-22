rediff.com

AbRam's day out

January 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Cuteness alert!

After going for a lunch date with his dad on a weekend, AbRam was at Sachiin Joshi's daughter Samaira's birthday party on Monday, January 21.

 

Abram, who is mostly spotted with either of his parents, came with his nanny.

 

Shantakumaran Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvaneshwari arrived with daughter Sanvika and son Suryasree.

 

Kashmera Shah with her twins Rayaan K Sharma and Krishaang K Sharma.

 

Vanessa Parmar, Bunty Walia and their children.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

