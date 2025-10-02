HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'

'I Won't Do Kantara Part 3 Unless...'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 02, 2025 15:19 IST

'...there's something better and meaningful to explore.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

After the huge success of Kantara, which released in 2022, Rishabh Shetty is back with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the first film.

"I've gone back in time in the story. But you will get what you are expecting and you will definitely get to see what you are not expecting," Rishabh tells Subhash K Jha.

What prompted you to do a prequel to Kantara?

I had some thoughts which, after the release of the first film, I discussed with my co-writer.

I got the idea that one more part of the franchise can be made. We thought that instead of making a sequel, let's make a prequel to give a proper backstory.

What should Kantara fans expect in the second film of this furiously popular franchise?

The way everyone is reacting to the climax of the last film -- the last 20 minutes -- I think it should cross that bar, like it did last time.

It's a new story. I've gone back in time in the story. But you will get what you are expecting and you will definitely get to see what you are not expecting.

 

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishabh Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

From the first Kantara film to the sequel, how much have you evolved as a human being, actor and director?

I got to learn a lot. After learning a little from the mistakes I made last time I am making a new mistake here, that's it.

In that learning process, I try to reduce the mistakes as much as possible. No matter how many boxes are kept blank, we can fill them.

As a director, as a storyteller, as a writer, as an actor, everything I do is aimed to scale up a bit.

How did Kantara's success change your life?

We started Kantara during the second lockdown. Vijay Kiragandur, after watching my first film Sarkari, offered me a film. He asked us to pitch it to him if we had any ideas.

After the release, the Kannada audience appreciated us so much. It was like converting a spark into a wildfire.

The response from every audience -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu -- has impacted us a lot.

IMAGE: Rishabh Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

What would you do next?

I am doing a movie with Mr Ashwin Gangaraju, it's called Anandmath. Actually, first I am doing Jai Hanuman.

Would you do a third Kantara film just because you are expected to?

Nahin... Honestly, I don't want to do it just because I am expected to.

What I want is for the story to be right to make a third film. I don't want to keep doing anything repetitive.

I won't do Part 3 unless there's something better and meaningful to explore.

That is exactly why we are doing the prequel, because it felt natural, because the world of Kantara has a lot of depth.

But simply making Kantara 3 because of demand? That's not something I want to do.

SUBHASH K JHA
