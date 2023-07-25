News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Richa Makes Her Debut...Again!

Richa Makes Her Debut...Again!

Source: ANI
July 25, 2023 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha has started shooting for her first international project Aaina in London.

Aaina is an Indo-British project where Richa plays the lead alongside Chronicles of Narnia fame, William Moseley.

The movie will be a drama based on real life events.

'I had read a couple of scripts for international projects, but nothing was fitting well,' Richa said in a statement.

'When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that.'

'The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.'

Ainaa is being helmed by Director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project.

 

IMAGE: Richa with Markus Meedt, third from left, and William Moseley, second from right. Photograph: Kind courtesy William Moseley/Instagram

Richa will also be seen in Fukrey 3, which will release on December 1.

Then, there's Girls Will Be Girls, her debut production.

The movie is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a difficult relationship with her mother, and stars Kani Kusruti (Maharani) in the lead.

"Girls Will Be Girls is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that," Richa earlier said.

Richa also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi in her kitty.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
Why Are Bollywood Marriages In Trouble?
Why Are Bollywood Marriages In Trouble?
Ready For 'Dealer Of Death' In Jawan?
Ready For 'Dealer Of Death' In Jawan?
Modi invokes PFI, Indian Mujahideen to target Oppn
Modi invokes PFI, Indian Mujahideen to target Oppn
Your I-T Returns Questions Answered!
Your I-T Returns Questions Answered!
Vaani Gets Ready For Murders!
Vaani Gets Ready For Murders!
Rakul Feels Like A Mermaid!
Rakul Feels Like A Mermaid!

More like this

Oppenheimer's Controversial Sex Scene To Be Removed

Oppenheimer's Controversial Sex Scene To Be Removed

Did Ibrahim Go On A Date With Palak?

Did Ibrahim Go On A Date With Palak?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances