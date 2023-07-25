Richa Makes Her Debut...Again!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha has started shooting for her first international project Aaina in London.

Aaina is an Indo-British project where Richa plays the lead alongside Chronicles of Narnia fame, William Moseley.

The movie will be a drama based on real life events.

'I had read a couple of scripts for international projects, but nothing was fitting well,' Richa said in a statement.

'When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that.'

'The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.'

Ainaa is being helmed by Director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project.

IMAGE: Richa with Markus Meedt, third from left, and William Moseley, second from right. Photograph: Kind courtesy William Moseley/Instagram

Richa will also be seen in Fukrey 3, which will release on December 1.

Then, there's Girls Will Be Girls, her debut production.

The movie is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a difficult relationship with her mother, and stars Kani Kusruti (Maharani) in the lead.

"Girls Will Be Girls is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that," Richa earlier said.

Richa also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi in her kitty.