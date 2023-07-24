News
Did Ibrahim Go On A Date With Palak?

Did Ibrahim Go On A Date With Palak?

Source: ANI
July 24, 2023 16:31 IST
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving a movie theatre on Saturday, July, 22, in Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

Shutterbugs spotted Ibrahim and Palak leaving together after a speculated movie date.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak wore a black crop top with matching bottoms and an oversized jacket. Ibrahim opted for a casual look as he donned a white t-shirt with a black shirt and black trousers.

Ibrahim was holding Palak's jacket, even as she exited via a different entrance.

While news about Ibrahim's movie debut is still awaited, Palak made her debut in the Salman Khan-starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.


