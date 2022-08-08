Aamir's All-Boys Screening for Laal Singh Chaddha

When the last frame of a film is canned and the director announces, 'It's a wrap,' it's just the beginning.

What lies ahead are multiple rounds of promotions across multiple kinds of media.

Besides talking about all things private on Koffee With Karan, one also has to brush up on one's GK so that one participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati and answer some challenging questions from Amitabh Bachchan.

Of course, it's all in a day's work for Aamir Khan.

Aamir featured in KBC 14's inaugural episode and managed to win Rs 50 lakh.

This was the easier form of publicity. Comparatively.

What was more difficult was taking on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha calls for a comment he had made in 2015.

Aamir did it the way he knows best.

The star has, via special screenings, been inviting film folk to watch Laal Singh Chaddha ahead of its release on August 11.

After the screening in Mumbai, he held one in Hyderabad, the hometown of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who makes his Bollywood debut with this film.

Will Laal Singh Chaddha make the Aamir the box office star he was before his last release, 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan, sank without a trace?

While we wait and see, here's looking at the film folk who were invited to the Mumbai screening.

Aamir Khan looks confident as he shows his film to the film industry.

Since the film is set in Punjab and he plays a sardar, the actor also held a screening for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee who say they 'loved' Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir's Rang De Basanti co-star Atul Kulkarni has written the script for the film.

Randeep Hooda walks in causally for what appears to be an all-boys screening.

Arjan Bajwa was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Bestsellers.

Gurmeet Choudhary takes a break from daddy duties to watch the movie.

Maniesh Paul, fresh from the success of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Shekhar Suman and his wife Alka put in a rare appearance.

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti.

Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav.

Aamir also invited producers like Vinod Bhanushali and...

Anand Pandit.

