Home  » Movies » 'Rekha Was Made For Poetry'

'Rekha Was Made For Poetry'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 09, 2024 16:25 IST
'A Rekha Ganesan is not born everyday.'

IMAGE: Rekha in Umrao Jaan.

There are two sides to Rekha's sex appeal: The post-Sawan Bhadon sensuality of oomph and the post-Umrao Jaan seductiveness of restrained emotion.

Both the Rekhas are cultivated products.

Yet, many of her diehard admirers swear by her husky appeal, her almond eyes and chocolate demeanour.

In Umrao Jaan, the character of the Lucknowi courtesan, whose adventurous life is defined by the various men she encounters, Rekha was pure dynamite on screen.

Director Muzaffar Ali has gone on record to say that she would often disappear from location. But who cares? Rekha wowed audiences with her interpretation of Asha Bhosle's timeless mujras.

 

 

IMAGE: Rekha in Umrao Jaan.

Speaking about Rekha in Umrao Jaan, Director Muzaffar Ali says, "Some people, who have entered the zone of classicism, are beyond age. They just need to be gracious and grateful about the journey and the milestones.

"Rekha is certainly living this in life. I am fortunate to have been part of her journey and wish her all the best. A Rekha Ganesan is not born everyday.

"She is born to create and be remembered. She has made certain ways of expressing a human predicament immortal. She was made for poetry and poetry was made for her. Sar e rah unko ba ik nazar kabhi dekhiye to wahi ada wohi beniazi e mahvashañ vahi zulf ta ba kamar padi.

"She will be the custodian of these art moments and it's time she becomes a muse for a painter. One art transcending in another art. I have taken a shot at this and there is a lot waiting in the wings. Wish her a happy birthday."

SUBHASH K JHA
