Rekha-Dharmendra Cheer For Aamir's Son

Rekha-Dharmendra Cheer For Aamir's Son

REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
February 05, 2025 13:06 IST

Aamir Khan wants everyone to watch son Junaid's big screen debut film, Loveyapa, and has been hosting multiple screenings for friends and colleagues.

After showing the film to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Khan invites the seniors of the industry to have a dekho.

 

Rekha -- who acted in Junaid's paternal grandfather Tahir Hussain's film Locket -- gives a thumbs up to Loveyapa and probably makes Aamir's day!

Accompanying her is Dharmendra, who starred in Junaid's paternal granduncle Nasir Hussain's blockbuster Yaadon Ki Baraat.

 

Rekha, 70, brings her swag with her, wearing her kala chasma with a Kanjeevaram sari.

 

Junaid and Khushi Kapoor weren't present but his sister Ira Khan represents him well. Her husband Nupur Shikhare gives father-daughter company.

 

Advait Chandan directs Loveyapa.

 

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna Shroff.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel.

 

Vidya Malavade.

 

Shabana Azmi with Aamir.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Rajkumar Santoshi and Javed Akhtar.

Santoshi will direct Sunny Deol in Aamir's next production, Lahore 1947.

 

Santoshi and Aamir with Jaaved Jaaferi, his mother Begam Jaffry and half sister Muskkaan Jaferi.

 

Aamir's friend Amin Hajee.

 

Photographer Atul Kasbekar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar; curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
