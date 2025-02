Photographs: ANI Photo

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his son Junaid Khan's debut film, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

Interestingly, the screening was held for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple have not worked with Aamir yet though Ranbir made a (naked!) cameo in PK.

Watch the couple chat with Aamir before they go for the screening.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com