Bollywood's WOW Fashion Moments

January saw Bollywood making all sorts of style statements.
From desi to ultra glam, Namrata Thakker looks at our fashionistas and what they wore.
Khushi Kapoor looks cute as a button in her pink dress while channelling her inner retro glam avatar.
Janhvi Kapoor redefines sleek high-fashion in a stunning black Balmain midi-dress featuring gold buttons, oversized collar and a deep V-neckline.
For Sonam Kapoor, her all-black ensemble is about wanting to look good even without trying.
Ananya Panday sets the tone for 2025 wearing a flirty, fun denim bow top with a sexy black leather skirt.
Kajol's floral organza drape is a wardrobe must-have for every sari enthusiast. It's classy, chic and pleasing to the eyes.
We love Aditi Rao Hydari's sparkling Seema Gujral outfit.
There’s a reason Malaika Arora is considered as the OG fashion diva. She simply stuns in her yellow co-ord skirt set.
Adorable, sexy and chic! Shraddha Kapoor is all that and more courtesy her oversized denim shirt teamed with black pants.
Malavika Mohanan keeping it easy breezy in a comfy white and red maxi dress as she explores Mexico.
Bhumi Pednekar believes people that wear black have the most colourful minds.