Bollywood's WOW Fashion Moments

January saw Bollywood making all sorts of style statements.

From desi to ultra glam, Namrata Thakker looks at our fashionistas and what they wore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks cute as a button in her pink dress while channelling her inner retro glam avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor redefines sleek high-fashion in a stunning black Balmain midi-dress featuring gold buttons, oversized collar and a deep V-neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

For Sonam Kapoor, her all-black ensemble is about wanting to look good even without trying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday sets the tone for 2025 wearing a flirty, fun denim bow top with a sexy black leather skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's floral organza drape is a wardrobe must-have for every sari enthusiast. It's classy, chic and pleasing to the eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

We love Aditi Rao Hydari's sparkling Seema Gujral outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

There’s a reason Malaika Arora is considered as the OG fashion diva. She simply stuns in her yellow co-ord skirt set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Adorable, sexy and chic! Shraddha Kapoor is all that and more courtesy her oversized denim shirt teamed with black pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan keeping it easy breezy in a comfy white and red maxi dress as she explores Mexico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar believes people that wear black have the most colourful minds.