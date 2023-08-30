Ready For Your Date With Shah Rukh Khan?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/X

Shah Rukh Khan will launch the trailer of his much-anticipated film Jawan on Thursday, August 31, just a week before its release on September 7.

'Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!' Shah Rukh announced on the microblogging site, X.

But before SRK heads to Dubai for the trailer launch, he will make a stop at Chennai for Jawan's first on-ground event. He is expected to release a new song from the film, Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya, at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai.

'Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked,' Khan posted on X.

The Jawan fever sure is catching up, as the first theatrical shows are expected to start as early as 6am in Mumbai.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, with pivotal roles by Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddi Dogra and Ritooja Shinde. Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film.