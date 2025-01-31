Ready For Moana 2 On OTT?

Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster, Satyajit Ray's story and Spidey's exciting new avatar, Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations on OTT this week.

Moana 2

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In the Moana sequel, its spirited titular heroine reunites with demigod Maui to embark on a brand new adventure in search of lost islands and save her tribe from extinction.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Following the glorious reviews and thumping box office returns the raw, riotous sequel to Allu Arjun's Pushpa centered around a sandalwood smuggler's rise, rule and rivalry hopes to take OTT by storm.

The Storyteller

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro forms the inspiration for Ananth Mahadevan's adaptation about Paresh Rawal's retired raconteur and Adil Hussain's insomniac businessman and the bonds that are formed and broken between the course of this morality tale.

You're Cordially Invited

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

=

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon's comic talents come in handy as they clash over wedding wars in classic Hollywood rom-com tradition when one's daughter and another's sister are scheduled to be brides on the same day, same venue.

Saale Aashiq

Where to watch? Sony Max

Language: Hindi

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar play a couple on the run in the face of fierce parental opposition in Saale Aashiq's blend of rebellion and rage.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A brand new iteration of Peter Parker arrives in an animated TV series format as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entertainment factory exploring alternated universes and timelines.

Lucca's World

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Barbara Mori, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Anurag Basu's Kites returns on streaming space to play a mother determined to cure her son's cerebral palsy by flying him to India.

The Secret of Shiledars

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The quest to find and protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's hidden treasure forms the crux of this adventure series led by Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar.

Identity

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Ample twists and turns pepper the Tovino Thomas thriller where a sketch artist and police officer work closely to nab a deadly killer on the loose.

Pallotty 90's Kids

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A slice-of-nostalgia set in the 1990s reminisces through the eyes and lives of kids in a Kerala village what it meant growing up in one of the most happy-go-lucky decades of all time.

Paradise

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Sterling K Brown headlines the eight-part political thriller as a secret service agent in charge of the American president's security.

Bad Genius

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

An English remake of the Thai film, also remade in Hindi as Farrey marking an impressive debut by Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Bad Genius chronicles the coming-of-age of a straight A-student devising underhanded means to score in exams in hopes of a privileged life.