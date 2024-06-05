Ready For Kartik, Prabhas, Dhanush?

Many interesting movies with A-listers line up for release in theatres in June.

Munjya

Release date: June 7

Producer Dinesh Vijan expands his horror universe with Munjya.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror comedy features Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh.

Satyabhama

Release date: June 7

Kajal Aggarwal's much awaited Satyabhama finally opens in cinema halls after delays.

Kajal plays a police officer in Suman Chikkala's film, which also features Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan.

Hamare Baarah

Release date: June 7

Hamare Baarah could raise a hornet's nest with its controversial theme coming soon after the election results.

Annu Kapoor has a negative role in the film and after the release of its volatile trailer, he is apparently being threatened.

Chandu Champion

Release date: June 14

The first big release of June will be this Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Kabir Khan directs another sports epic after '83.

Raayan

Release date: June 13

Dhanush returns to directing with Raayan.

He also plays Raayan who wants to avenge the murder of his family.

The cast includes S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali.

A R Rahman has composed the music.

Double iSmart

Release date: June 14

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Double iSmart is the sequel to his 2019 film iSmart Shankar.

Telugu star Ram Pothineni reprises his role in this action thriller which has Kavya Thapar as the leading lady and Sanjay Dutt playing the bad guy.

Ishq Vishk Rebound

Release date: June 21

Ishq Vishk enjoyed good success at the box office when it was released in 2003.

Music played a big role in bringing in audiences for the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer.

This new movie has a fresh cast: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal. Together, they are expected to create some sweet moments on screen.

The TIPS film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.

Kalki 2898 AD

Release date: June 27

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani star in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, which revolves around the Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Thangalaan

Release date: To Be Announced

Pa Ranjith directs Vikram in Thangalaan.

Based on true events that occured in the Kolar Gold Fields, Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Paravathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others.