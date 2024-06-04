News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mother Blesses Kangana

Mother Blesses Kangana

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 04, 2024 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kangana Ranaut has notched up 537,022 votes, a lead of 74,755 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh's 462,267 votes in her first ever election.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut being blessed by her mother as she leads from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana being offered sweets by her mother.

 

IMAGE: Kangana offers prayers.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
There's Something About Kangana...
There's Something About Kangana...
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect
'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect
Lok Sabha verdict: Big winners and losers
Lok Sabha verdict: Big winners and losers
INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U crossing over
INDIA bloc pins hopes on TDP, JD-U crossing over
Will Nitish switch sides? JD-U responds to rumours
Will Nitish switch sides? JD-U responds to rumours
Priyanka Gandhi emerges as Cong's non-playing captain
Priyanka Gandhi emerges as Cong's non-playing captain

More like this

Will Kangana Be A Hit in Mandi?

Will Kangana Be A Hit in Mandi?

Kangana's Election Speeches Hot Up

Kangana's Election Speeches Hot Up

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances