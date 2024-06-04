Mother Blesses Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has notched up 537,022 votes, a lead of 74,755 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh's 462,267 votes in her first ever election.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut being blessed by her mother as she leads from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana being offered sweets by her mother.

IMAGE: Kangana offers prayers.

