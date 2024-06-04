Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June

Though April didn't see successful films at the box office, one just hopes that the situation is different when they arrive on OTT in June.

Not many original Web series or movies have been announced for June, but quite a few Bollywood films will have their digital premieres.

Gunaah

Where to watch? Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: June 3

Gunaah, a thriller. stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti and Zayn Ibad Khan.

Abhimanyu, played by Zayn, is falsely accused of murder and betrayed by Surbhi's character, Tara. To seek revenge, he undergoes surgery to change his looks; his new avatar is played by Gashmeer.

Maidaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: June 5

One of the better films post the pandemic and certainly amongst the best of 2024, Maidaan deserved an audience in theatres.

Even though it was delayed for many years, the film was promoted quite well and saw a good release for itself despite the clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The critical acclaim was there as well, but surprisingly it didn't get the kind of audience footfall that it deserved.

Now that the film has completed 50 days at the box office, its getting ready for its OTT premiere.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: June 6

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed at the box office with hardly any collections coming in.

The film has folded up under Rs 60 crores, but then on the flipside, it also means that a large volume of audiences hasn't checked it out yet.

Considering the fact that this one is a biggie with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, there is a captive fan base out there which may just prefer to watch them on the small screen now after having missed the big screen experience.

Gullak S4

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: June 7

One of the most loved Web series, Gullak is now arriving with its fourth season.

Each of its first three seasons has seen massive popularity coming its way and very importantly, they have been short, sweet and largely impactful.

It's the story of a loveable family on display and the relatability factor is what keeps audiences attracted to it season after season.

Blackout

Where to watch? JioCinema

Release date: June 7

Blackout is a crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

The plot revolves around a blackout that hides a jewellery heist.

Crime reporter Lenny, played by Massey, stumbles upon the loot and sees it as an opportunity to start anew.

However, his plans take a dark and dangerous turn as the night progresses​.

Maharaj

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: June 14

Though ready for quite some time, it's only now that Maharaj has been announced for OTT arrival.

The film is currently being hyped for the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

Given the kind of volatile subject that it boasts of and the fact that Jaideep Ahlawat is the antagonist here, one waits to see what has Director Siddharth P Malhotra created for YRF.

A period film, it also features Arjun Reddy leading lady Shalini Pandey as the female protagonist.

House Of The Dragon S2

Where to watch?JioCinema

Release date: June 17

The second season of House Of The Dragon is all set to arrive in mid-June.

The first season had seen mixed reactions coming its way, but it was inevitable that the second season would come into action as well.

A prequel to Game of Thrones, comparisons with the legendary series were inevitable and that's something that pulled away a few as well.

However, with the second season coming in, hopefully all comparisons would be set aside and the Web series would be seen for what it stands for.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: To Be Decided

With Vidya Balan leading the show along with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz stepping in as well along with Sendhil Ramamurthy, this romcom has quite a few moments that resonate well with the urban couples.

Theatrically, it definitely deserved to do better but then it arrived at a time when audiences had just stopped going to theatres.

The reviews for the film and word of mouth from the select audiences who saw it were reasonably fine as well.

This means that once it arrives on the small screen, the target audience should grab it.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: TBD

Back in time when Love Sex Aur Dhokha released in theatres, it had turned out to be a surprise success at the box office.

No wonder, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee decided to make a sequel and that too with a much bolder theme and a no bar approach of storytelling.

Yet again, an all new cast was brought together for this experimental film.

Unfortunately, there were no takers for it in theatres this time around and the film went unannounced.

One now waits to see how mature audiences grabs it on its digital premiere.