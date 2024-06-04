News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie

Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: June 04, 2024 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Unlike us, our celebrities don't need an excuse to go on holidays every now and then.

So who's holidaying where? Let's find out!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas twins with her daughter Malti Marie as they chill on their Australian holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar enjoy breakfast the Tanzanian way.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash tastes some yummy food on her Thailand vacay.

'Proof that girls will eat anything if you tell them it's good for their skin.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur's London trip kicks off with refreshing red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal explores Budapest on her European getaway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta makes a pretty picture as she enjoys her weekend in Ibiza, Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari, who turned 39 on May 30, celebrated her birthday in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee, who is in Odisha, takes a pool selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget sends out fashion goals in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

We have no idea where Divyanka Tripathi is heading, but we like her mantra -- 'Don't let the summer heat tell you otherwise... Every day can end beautifully.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma shares an adorable picture with wife Arpita Khan from their summer vacation in Kyoto, Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rithvikk Dhanjani/Instagram

Rithvikk Dhanjani looks dapper walking around Phulay Bay in Karbi, Thailand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara's Roman Holiday
Sara's Roman Holiday
Manushi, Bhumi, Disha Turn Up The Heat
Manushi, Bhumi, Disha Turn Up The Heat
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'
DMK+ set to sweep TN; BJP bags 10% vote share
DMK+ set to sweep TN; BJP bags 10% vote share
Frequent power cuts still a trouble for Rajasthan govt
Frequent power cuts still a trouble for Rajasthan govt
T20 WC: India eye winning start against Ireland
T20 WC: India eye winning start against Ireland
NDA ahead in Bihar, Nitish's JD-U on top
NDA ahead in Bihar, Nitish's JD-U on top

More like this

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany

Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances