Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie

Unlike us, our celebrities don't need an excuse to go on holidays every now and then.
So who's holidaying where? Let's find out!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas twins with her daughter Malti Marie as they chill on their Australian holiday.
Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar enjoy breakfast the Tanzanian way.
Pranita Subhash tastes some yummy food on her Thailand vacay.
'Proof that girls will eat anything if you tell them it's good for their skin.'
Amyra Dastur's London trip kicks off with refreshing red.
Pragya Jaiswal explores Budapest on her European getaway.
Sayani Gupta makes a pretty picture as she enjoys her weekend in Ibiza, Spain.
Kirti Kulhari, who turned 39 on May 30, celebrated her birthday in Spain.
Swastika Mukherjee, who is in Odisha, takes a pool selfie.
Jennifer Winget sends out fashion goals in Dubai.
We have no idea where Divyanka Tripathi is heading, but we like her mantra -- 'Don't let the summer heat tell you otherwise... Every day can end beautifully.'
Aayush Sharma shares an adorable picture with wife Arpita Khan from their summer vacation in Kyoto, Japan.
Rithvikk Dhanjani looks dapper walking around Phulay Bay in Karbi, Thailand.