Priyanka Twins With Malti Marie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas twins with her daughter Malti Marie as they chill on their Australian holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar enjoy breakfast the Tanzanian way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash tastes some yummy food on her Thailand vacay.

'Proof that girls will eat anything if you tell them it's good for their skin.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur's London trip kicks off with refreshing red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal explores Budapest on her European getaway.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta makes a pretty picture as she enjoys her weekend in Ibiza, Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari, who turned 39 on May 30, celebrated her birthday in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee, who is in Odisha, takes a pool selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget sends out fashion goals in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

We have no idea where Divyanka Tripathi is heading, but we like her mantra -- 'Don't let the summer heat tell you otherwise... Every day can end beautifully.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma shares an adorable picture with wife Arpita Khan from their summer vacation in Kyoto, Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rithvikk Dhanjani/Instagram

Rithvikk Dhanjani looks dapper walking around Phulay Bay in Karbi, Thailand.