Read This Before You Watch Coolie

The much anticipated Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna-Aamir Khan starrer Coolie has gone to the Central Board Of Film Certification twice, the second time just days ago.

And with good reason.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Producer Kalanithi Maran took a collective decision to add a minute-long animation homage to Rajinikanth at the beginning of the film.

Confirming this development, Nagarjuna, who plays the archvillain in Coolie, tells Subhash K Jha, "Rajini sir completing 50 years in cinema is a huge thing, not only for Telugu cinema, but Indian cinema on the whole."

"Of course, I've known him for decades. We all know about his humility, generosity and compassion. But I got to see all of these qualities after working with him in Coolie. He is an inspiration to all of us."

Coolie will release on Thursday, August 14, alongside War 2.

