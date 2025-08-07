A Unique Way To Celebrate Rajinikanth's 50 Years

In a heartfelt tribute to mark 50 years of Rajinikanth in cinema, a fan named Karthik adorned the Rajinikanth temple in Madurai, the Arulmigu Sri Rajini temple, with over 5,500 photographs of the superstar.

He also performed abhishekam (ritual bath) as part of the worship, showcasing his devotion.

The temple, inaugurated a few years ago, features a striking 300 kg idol of Rajinikanth and stands as a symbol of his fans' deep emotional connection with the superstar.

Karthik and his family performed special rituals and celebrations in the temple to honour the actor's golden jubilee in the movies.

Rajinikanth began his cinematic journey in 1975.

At 74, he remains a leading actor in Tamil cinema, achieving remarkable milestones that resonate with today's generation.

He debuted with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. It was directed by K Balachander, and released on August 15, 1975, the same day as the other historic release, Sholay.

In his five-decade career, Rajinikanth has garnered fame across the Indian film industry due to his unique acting style, iconic punch dialogues, and global fan following.

He will be next seen in the highly anticipated movie Coolie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Kannada star Upendra, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

It will release in theatres on August 14.

Photographs: ANI Photo, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff