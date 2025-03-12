Rasha Sends Postcards From Paris

Rasha Thadani knows how to mix business with pleasure.
So after she wrapped up the Paris Fashion Week, she decided to tour the City of Love.
Here's a look at Rasha's 'postcards from Paris'.
The view from Rasha's hotel room.
Who says actresses don't have pizza?!
Giving Rasha company in Paris is her mum Raveena Tandon.
Rasha goes for a ride!
Getting touristy in a museum.
Rasha watches you watching her.
At the Louvre museum.
Raveena-Rasha take a walk near the Eiffel Tower.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com