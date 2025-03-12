HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rasha Sends Postcards From Paris

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 12, 2025 15:17 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani knows how to mix business with pleasure.

So after she wrapped up the Paris Fashion Week, she decided to tour the City of Love.

Here's a look at Rasha's 'postcards from Paris'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

The view from Rasha's hotel room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Who says actresses don't have pizza?!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Giving Rasha company in Paris is her mum Raveena Tandon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha goes for a ride!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Getting touristy in a museum.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha watches you watching her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

At the Louvre museum.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena-Rasha take a walk near the Eiffel Tower.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
