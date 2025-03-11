'All Your Money Goes In Keeping Up This Lifestyle'

'When there is a money crunch in the industry, actors like us are the ones who face budget cuts. Not the big actors.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta gives us a new look in the SonyLIV show The Waking of a Nation, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It's the first time she's not wearing make-up on camera.

The actor, who's been entertaining us for 10 years now, tells Patcy N/Rediff.com, "When we started the prep, for me, the battle was to first get comfortable with the way I was looking. I am not used to not having eyebrows done or no make-up, I had to make peace with all that."

How difficult was it for you to get into a character from the pre-Independence era?

It was difficult. When we talk about the '70s or '60s, we have grandparents and parents who have information and can help us.

But we are talking about a time more than 100 years ago, so it was difficult to get information.

Your only references are the reading material available in the public domain and sometimes, videos which are unclear.

The research team, of course, makes the job easier for you.

But you have to remember that people's emotions do not change.

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta in The Waking Of the Nation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

You have such a glamorous image. Did you feel insecure seeing yourself in a de-glam avatar on the show?

I wouldn't say I was insecure.

Everybody who steps out are always done up; you rarely see people who have stepped out organically.

You can be doing an intense workout in the gym but still when you come out, you will look fresh. This is the picture perfect world we live in.

On the first day, Ram (Madhvani, Director) sir would not let me put any make-up on.

From a very young age, we women start getting our eyebrows done, get manicures, facials...

I started from the age of 16-17.

I might not put make-up every day but I will want to get my eyebrows done.

When he told me no vanity, I instantly said yes. I assumed it would be easier.

When we started the prep, for me, the battle was to first get comfortable with the way I was looking.

My hair is naturally dark brown with highlights.

Here, we coloured my hair jet black. I am not used to not having eyebrows done or no make-up, I had to make peace with all that.

When we started shooting, I became freer and more comfortable in front of the camera.

If I touched my face in the middle of the shot, I didn't have to worry that the make-up would smudge.

Ram sir sticks to authenticity, and he would say, 'Sweat is gold, dirt is gold. We do not want to remove it.'

I don't remember looking at the mirror in the middle of a shot.

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta with Ram Madhvani on the sets of The Waking Of the Nation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

How was it working with a National Award-winning director like Ram Madhvani? What is his process of working?

There have been so many firsts that I have experienced while filming for this.

It's the first time I have done so many workshops.

It's the first time we have been well informed about every detail about the show.

Generally what happens is, whatever is happening on the back-end, it's a secret from the actors.

On top of that, actors are very selfish; they only care about their characters.

This is the first time we have been made to sit in pre-production meetings and explained how everything will go.

We were told about every head of department and their process of working, every character, the entire script...

I have never seen any production house work with this kind of punctuality.

If we had dedicated 1 pm to 3 pm for a particular scene, it would get over by that time.

He has a system of shooting 360 degrees, so you don't have to figure out where the camera is.

Somebody told me that you get spoiled once you work with Ram sir, and that's right.

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

You made your debut in 2014 and it's been 10 years. How do you see your journey?

It's been eventful and a great learning experience.

From the people I have worked with or the projects I have worked on, I have tried to push my boundaries.

I am always competing with myself.

You have done films like Gold, Lust Stories and Maska but nothing has really worked for you. Is it difficult to get work in the industry?

It is disappointing when you have worked on something and that doesn't click with the audience.

We are people who work for the camera, for the audience and want them to like what we are creating.

If that doesn't resonate with them, there is a very big feeling of disappointment.

But the one thing the industry has taught me is to be patient and not give up. That's why I have managed to last this long.

I had to figure out everything myself during my journey.

If a film doesn't work, what is your next step?

If a film works, what is your next step?

How does one approach people?

How does one get in touch with people?

It would have been simpler had somebody helped me.

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta with her father, Anil Kumar Dutta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

How do you keep yourself level-headed when you don't have work?

You have to figure it out.

This place has made me patient and stronger.

You have days when you're really busy and don't have any time at all, and then you have a phase where you are suddenly so free.

You have to make peace with the uncertainty of this profession.

Every show, every film has its own fate.

What is in my control is to put myself out there in front of the camera and do my best.

After that, it's not in my control.

A strong support does help.

In my case, I have a family that really backs me.

You are from a naval background. How did you decide on joining a beauty pageant?

Yes, my father was in the Indian Navy. Defence forces are known to have beauty pageants.

I was 18 when I won the Navy Queen. The next year, I participated in Miss India.

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta and Mohsin Khan on the sets of Dreamgirl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

You wanted to run away from the sets of your first television show because it was too much for you.

In 2015, on my first TV show, I remember we had such long working hours.

I used to be an anchor, host and worked as a VJ.

The work, timings and people were a completely different set up back then.

I am not connected to television for the last seven years but back then, there was a mentality that if you are playing a female lead, she has to drive the show and be in every scene.

I jumped into television without knowing what I was getting into.

I remember working 68 days nonstop without a single day off.

We would work about 14-15 hours a day.

There was a point when I really thought of running away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Is it expensive to maintain a star life?

Of course. All the money you make goes in keeping up this lifestyle.

When there is a money crunch in the industry, actors like us are the ones who face budget cuts. Not the big actors.

I feel that I need to do quality work and a lot of times, I have not cared about the money. Quality has been my priority.

It becomes difficult when you don't have a godfather, when things don't happen for you.

You are competing against people who have an immense amount of money, power and support.

You have to figure it out on your own.

You want to be seen every single day coming out of the gym, wearing fancy clothes.

I don't think that gets you work but I guess this is where you pick your battles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Is it necessary to go under the knife? Have you tried it?

I think I've been looking the same all these years.

It's a very personal choice, how you look and feel.

I wouldn't judge anybody because at the end of the day, you are responsible for how you look and feel.

I've done a show which didn't even need me to go to the salon.

I'm very comfortable with the way I look.

At the moment, I would not think about something like this but I will not judge anybody who goes under the knife.

You will be seen next in Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Alhawat. Tell us about that.

All I can tell you is that it is complete.